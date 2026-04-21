A high-profile investigation is underway in central London after Gabrielle Carrington reportedly drove her car into pedestrians outside a popular nightlife spot. The incident, which occurred during the early hours of the morning, has led to the arrest of the former talent show star and social media personality.

Former X Factor Star Faces Serious Charges

Witnesses were left reeling early Sunday morning when Carrington reportedly mounted the pavement in her car and struck a group of people outside a London nightclub. The collision took place near Inca London on Argyll Street at roughly 4:30 am, leaving several pedestrians injured.

Influencer RIELLEUK Arrested on suspicion of Attempted Murder



This crazy bi**h smashed her car into three pedestrians including her fellow influencer



Black People have KILLED London



She should get life for this! https://t.co/rv3EAkACj7 pic.twitter.com/VOPnqNMiv3 — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) April 19, 2026

Among those caught in the crash was influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, known to her followers as Klaudiaglam. As the news broke, harrowing footage surfaced on social media showing the precise moment Carrington's car reportedly careened into the crowd waiting outside the venue.

Shortly after the incident, authorities announced the arrest of 29-year-old Gabrielle Carrington. She remains in custody as police investigate several serious charges, including attempted murder, drink driving, and causing grievous bodily harm.

Who is Gabrielle Carrington?

The Daily Mail reports that Carrington originally found fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2013, appearing as a member of the girl group Miss Dynamix.

In the years following her television debut, Carrington transitioned into a career as a social media influencer under the Instagram/TikTok handle RielleUK. Her professional portfolio also includes a brief appearance in the 2019 urban crime film Blue Story, directed by Rapman.

Investigation Into Alleged Confrontation

Initial findings indicate that the violence may have been sparked by a confrontation just outside the club doors. Witnesses claim that Carrington and Zakrzewska were locked in a sharp verbal dispute before the collision. Not long after this encounter, Carrington reportedly steered her own black car directly into the group of people.

The fight between the group of girls before the incident 😭 https://t.co/qYt6iQlBY8 pic.twitter.com/j3Sqxs2DJB — 🇯🇲 TMC Music Connoisseur // ‘Change’ Out Now (@MusicConnoisseu) April 19, 2026

The distressing footage captures the moment Zakrzewska was struck and pinned beneath the car, prompting bystanders to scramble to her aid. She was not the only victim; the collision left two other people injured. A man in his 50s, who happened to be nearby securing his e-scooter, sustained what authorities have labelled life-changing injuries. Additionally, a woman in her 30s received medical attention at the site for minor wounds.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

First responders reached the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised. While the casualties were rushed to the hospital for treatment, police cordoned off the street to preserve evidence and launch their inquiry. Officials have since clarified that there is no indication of a link to terrorism.

Providing an update on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell from Specialist Crime South reached out to potential witnesses. She stated, 'As our enquiries continue, our thoughts are with those injured and their loved ones. While this incident took place in the early hours of the morning, venues in the area were still open, and we believe a number of people will have seen what happened.'

She went on to stress the importance of public assistance, saying, 'I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or any activity prior to it that they feel may be of relevance, to come forward. The information you have however small you believe it may be could be of crucial importance to investigators.'

Ahead of her initial hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 21 April, Carrington has been ordered to remain in police custody.

Tributes Pour in Amid Unconfirmed Reports

While official authorities have not yet issued a formal update regarding the status of Klaudia Zakrzewska, a wave of heartbreaking tributes has begun appearing across social media, with friends and followers sharing messages of grief, according to a Tribune report. Despite these public expressions suggesting she may have passed away, police maintain that there has been no confirmed change in her condition. As of the latest reports, investigators have not verified these claims, and the inquiry into the incident remains active.