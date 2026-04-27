Forest Green Rovers have rejected claims circulating on social media that a supporter was removed from their stadium for eating a bacon sandwich. The incident took place during the club's League Two fixture against Morecambe on Saturday, 25 April 2026, after footage showed a fan being escorted from the North Stand.

The clip was widely shared on platforms including X and TikTok, prompting speculation that the club, known for its fully vegan catering policy, had taken action based on the supporter's food. One widely circulated post claimed: 'Apparently this Morecambe fan was kicked out of Forest Green's ground for having a bacon sandwich.' Others referenced the club's plant-based policy to support the claim.

However, the Gloucestershire-based club said the removal was unrelated to food. In a statement posted on its official social media account, Forest Green Rovers said: 'Contrary to social media opinion and wisdom, the ejection was nothing to do with bacon sarnies, more a little over exuberance on the last day of the season.'

Gloucestershire Constabulary confirmed officers assisted with the removal of a 34-year-old man following a reported public order incident. He was subsequently issued with a stadium ban for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

Origin of the 'Bacon Sandwich' Claim

The allegation gained traction in part because of Forest Green Rovers' reputation as the world's first fully vegan football club. Since introducing a plant-based menu under owner Dale Vince, the club has frequently been referenced in online discussions about food policies in sport.

While the clip did not show what the individual was eating, some posts presented the claim as fact. Other users, however, challenged the narrative, noting there was no evidence linking the removal to food.

🇬🇧 Meanwhile in the UK



This Man was just forcibly removed from spectating a football match at Forest Green Rovers.



His crime?



He snuck in a Bacon Sandwich to eat & when the entire ground is vegan - the Owner of the club is Green Zealot Dale Vince - who gets Rich off the Green… pic.twitter.com/I6hQiB6aPS — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 26, 2026

The club said the supporter had received multiple warnings before being removed. It added: 'After repeated warnings the stewards were left with no choice and the gentleman was ejected from the stadium.'

Behaviour and Ground Regulations

According to the club, the removal followed repeated warnings over behaviour. Ground regulations across the English Football League prohibit persistent standing in seated areas and abusive conduct towards staff or other spectators.

Stewards are responsible for maintaining safety and can remove individuals who breach these rules. Such measures are standard across professional football, particularly during busy fixtures where crowd management is a priority.

🗣️ Club Statement on baconbuttygate. pic.twitter.com/OmPpoQrReU — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) April 26, 2026

Forest Green Rovers' Profile

Forest Green Rovers has gained international recognition for its environmental policies, becoming the first football club to adopt a fully vegan menu for players, staff and supporters. The club has also been recognised by the United Nations as a carbon-neutral organisation.

Its sustainability initiatives include solar panels at The New Lawn stadium, an organic pitch free from chemical pesticides, and the use of an electric team bus. The club has also outlined plans for a new eco-friendly stadium constructed primarily from wood.

Misinformation and Online Reaction

The rapid spread of the claim highlights how short video clips can be interpreted without full context. In this case, the assumption about the reason for the removal was not supported by official accounts.

Statements from both the club and police indicate the incident was related to behaviour during the match. No evidence has emerged to suggest that food or dietary choices played any role.

As the clip continues to circulate, the episode illustrates how quickly narratives can develop online.