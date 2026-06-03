A routine political interview spiralled into controversy after Colorado Republican governor candidate Victor Marks made a series of unsettling remarks about killing people, including a moment where he responded with 'does it matter?' when asked directly how many lives he had taken. The exchange, which quickly went viral online, has raised questions about his past claims, his credibility, and whether voters should be alarmed by his candid admissions during the campaign trail.

The interview began with journalist Kyle Clark pressing Marks on long-standing claims that he had been forced as a child to kill a man under the influence of an abusive stepfather. When asked whether that was the only person he had ever killed, Marks paused before replying that, as a child, it was.

Early Admission of Killing

The response alone stunned viewers, but the conversation escalated further when Marks added that he had been in situations where people may have died as a result of actions taken during self-defence or overseas operations. The tone of the exchange quickly shifted from political biography to intense scrutiny, with the interviewer repeatedly attempting to clarify what had actually happened.

Marks did not provide clear details, instead offering broad statements about past experiences in conflict zones. The lack of specificity only intensified concern, as the candidate offered no verifiable context for the claims being made.

Claims of Combat and Airstrike Involvement

As the interview continued, Marks referenced involvement in dangerous missions abroad and suggested he had participated in situations where lethal force was used. He also claimed to have been connected to a US military airstrike that reportedly killed dozens of ISIS fighters, although he did not clearly explain his role.

When pressed to describe how such involvement worked, Marks refused to elaborate, stating simply that he would not go into details during a media interview. This refusal to clarify further deepened confusion around his statements and led to increased scrutiny from viewers and political observers.

The interviewer attempted to separate verified military service from civilian claims, but Marks maintained that discussing specifics was unnecessary. His responses left key questions unanswered, particularly regarding the nature of his alleged operational involvement.

Response Triggers Wider Political Backlash

The most controversial moment came when Marks was asked directly how many people he had killed as an adult. Instead of providing a number or explanation, he replied, 'does it matter?'

The remark immediately sparked backlash online, with critics describing it as dismissive and inappropriate for someone seeking public office. The interviewer pushed back, noting that such a question carries significant weight for voters evaluating a candidate's character and judgement.

Read more 'Hanged by the Neck Until Death': Ex-US Marine Goes Viral Calling Trump a Traitor Who Deserves Execution 'Hanged by the Neck Until Death': Ex-US Marine Goes Viral Calling Trump a Traitor Who Deserves Execution

Marks later questioned why the detail was relevant at all, suggesting that discussing such matters in a public setting was inappropriate. However, his refusal to address the issue directly only fuelled further speculation and criticism across social media platforms, where the clip rapidly spread.

Beyond the interview itself, attention has turned to Marks' wider public statements, including past podcast and media appearances in which he discussed the use of lethal force in conflict situations. In those instances, he suggested that killing may sometimes be necessary in war or self-defence scenarios.

He also made claims about rescuing women and children through international missions, though these statements have not been independently verified. When questioned during the interview about the specifics of those operations, including locations and numbers, Marks said he did not remember exact details.