Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan of Morocco has captured the attention of millions across the globe on social media after rejecting an ancient court protocol. The 23-year-old heir apparent to the North African kingdom has gone viral following the circulation of a video showcasing his persistent and rapid rejection of the traditional royal hand-kissing custom.

In a footage shared extensively across Reddit and X, the young prince is seen deftly pulling his hand away at the exact millisecond a line of dignitaries, military chiefs, and elder statesmen bow to plant a kiss on it.

By smoothly transforming a centuries-old ritual of absolute deference into a swift, contemporary handshake, the future monarch has symbolised a subtle, generational shift in one of the world's oldest continuous dynasties.

The Dynamics of the Viral Gesture

The hand-kissing tradition, deeply embedded in Moroccan monarchical history, is a highly formalised custom intended to show respect, loyalty, and religious allegiance to the ruling Alaouite family.

During official state receptions, etiquette dictates that officials bow deeply and kiss the right hand of the Sovereign or the Crown Prince. However, the trending footage highlights a distinctly modern choreography.

As official after official steps forward, Prince Moulay El Hassan offers his hand, only to snap it back with lightning-fast reflexes the moment the individual begins to lower their head. The resulting interactions often leave high-ranking officials mid-bow, forcing them to smoothly adjust their posture to accommodate a firm, standard handshake instead.

This is not a new habit for the young heir; ever since he was a child attending events alongside his father, King Mohammed VI, the Prince has consistently and swiftly pulled his hand back during these formal greetings, as indicated in an archival report of The Independent.

The Crown Prince's Reason for Pulling His Hand

While international commentators have praised the gesture as a democratic break from royal tradition, local observers say the reality is more nuanced. Royal experts suggest the quick withdrawal of the hand reflects personal humility rather than a political statement. By pulling his hand away before the kiss lands, the Crown Prince allows officials to perform the traditional bow while avoiding the actual hand-kiss, giving the gesture a more modern feel, as reported by ALTN News

The practice is not unique to him, as King Mohammed VI has also occasionally withdrawn his hand or opted for a handshake instead. Rather than showing disrespect, the gesture is widely seen as a way of expressing personal humility while still respecting Moroccan royal tradition.

Who Is Prince Moulay El Hassan?

Born on 8 May 2003 in the Royal Palace of Rabat, Prince Moulay El Hassan is the eldest child of King Mohammed VI and Princess Lalla Salma. Named in honour of his grandfather, the formidable King Hassan II, the young prince has been fast-tracked for state leadership since early childhood. Having recently celebrated his 23rd birthday, he represents a unique blend of rigorous, traditional upbringing and modern global literacy.

The future king completed his primary and secondary schooling at the exclusive Royal College of Rabat before pursuing advanced studies in governance, economics, and international relations at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University. He is reportedly multilingual, fluent in Arabic, Berber, French, English, and Spanish, whilst also undertaking courses in Mandarin Chinese.

Recently, the Crown Prince has taken on an increasingly prominent role as the visible face of the Moroccan state due to the intermittent health challenges of his father. The young heir has since regularly presided over critical domestic and international events.