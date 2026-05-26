A Starbucks ad campaign meant to sell oversized tumblers became one of South Korea's most politically toxic corporate scandals in years. A marketing gimmick invoking 'Tank Day' on 18 May collided head-on with one of the country's darkest democratic traumas, forcing executives into repeated public apologies and fuelling calls for a boycott.

On Tuesday, Shinsegae Group chairman Chung Yong-jin bowed repeatedly during a televised statement as public anger continued to spread across South Korea. His apology marked the second formal expression of remorse in less than two weeks over a campaign critics say trivialised the 1980 Gwangju massacre, where military forces crushed a pro-democracy uprising with extraordinary violence.

A Marketing Campaign That Hit a National Nerve

The controversy erupted after Starbucks Korea attempted to market a large tumbler product branded as a 'Tank'. Promotional material declared 18 May as 'Tank Day', a title many South Koreans immediately associated with the military assault on Gwangju during the dictatorship of Chun Doo-hwan.

In its history, May 1980, troops backed by tanks and helicopters were deployed against civilians protesting martial law and military rule in the southwestern city. Official records place the death toll at around 200, though activists and survivors have long argued the real number was far higher. Thousands were injured, arrested or disappeared into detention facilities during the crackdown.

The Starbucks campaign aggravated outrage further with the slogan 'Thwack it on the table!' Critics interpreted the line as one of the most infamous statements from South Korea's authoritarian era.

In 1987, police attempting to explain the torture death of student activist Park Jong-chol claimed he had died after investigators merely 'hit the desk with a thwack' that symbolises the state brutality and deception that helped ignite the nationwide democracy protests of 1987.

Within hours of the campaign appearing online, condemnation exploded across social media and political circles. Starbucks Korea quickly pulled the promotion and dismissed the company's chief executive. Police later opened an investigation after complaints were filed by relatives of victims linked to the Gwangju uprising.

Public Anger Beyond Social Media

Government officials publicly joined the criticism, with Interior and Safety Minister Yoon Ho-jung announcing that Starbucks products would no longer be used at official government events, accusing the company of displaying 'anti-historical behaviour'.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung posted on X last week, condemning what he called 'inhumane and disgraceful behaviour by cheap profiteers who deny the values of the South Korean community, basic human rights and democracy'.

In South Korea, the memory of Gwangju is tied directly to the legitimacy of modern democratic institutions. Attempts to diminish or mock the uprising are often viewed not simply as offensive but as fundamentally hostile to the country's democratic identity.

'I take it very seriously the fact that many people felt deep pain and anger because of Starbucks Korea's inappropriate marketing campaign,' Chung appeared during his televised apology and said before bowing three times to the public and to the families of democracy activists killed during the military crackdown.

He also urged people not to direct their anger at Starbucks employees working in stores, saying responsibility rested with senior management.

Read more Are Starbucks, Walmart and Target Open for Business on Memorial Day 2026? Are Starbucks, Walmart and Target Open for Business on Memorial Day 2026?

Questions Over Intent Still Hang Over Starbucks Korea

Shinsegae executives insist there is no evidence that marketing staff intentionally mocked the democracy movement.

Jeon Sangjin, a senior executive at Shinsegae Group, said employees involved in the campaign denied attempting to ridicule victims or protesters.

He acknowledged, however, that several staff members refused requests to surrender their mobile phones during an internal review.

Jeon said any employee found to have deliberately mocked the Gwangju uprising would be dismissed following the outcome of the police investigation.