Ray J was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital after being knocked unconscious during a celebrity MMA bout on Saturday, 23 May, with doctors reportedly checking the rapper's slowed heartbeat and a possible concussion after the fight against YouTuber Supa Hot Fire.

The news came after Ray J, 45, lost the co-main event at Adin Ross's UFC Apex card in Las Vegas, where a single punch in the second round sent him into the ropes and down to the canvas before the referee stepped in. What happened next was even more unsettling. TMZ reported that he checked himself into hospital about two hours after the match and has remained under medical supervision for two days while tests continue.

Ray J hospitalized after brutal knockout in MMA fight against Supa Hot Fire: report https://t.co/1Oo0YjJlBk pic.twitter.com/45gikq1Ziq — New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2026

The Fight That Changed Everything

The bout was billed as a celebrity MMA match and, on paper at least, it looked like one more loud, attention-hungry piece of internet boxing theatre. In practice, it turned into a much uglier story for Ray J, whose knockout loss came after a brief exchange in which both men appeared to toy with the rhythm of the fight before Supa Hot Fire landed the punch that ended it.

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was said to have been disoriented after the blow and later ended up on a stool before the contest was stopped. The visual was hard to miss, and it is the sort of clip the internet never lets go of easily. One moment a celebrity spectacle, the next a man trying to keep his bearings after being flattened in front of a live crowd.

Hospital Stay Raises Questions

TMZ reported that doctors are trying to establish whether Ray J suffered a concussion, while also monitoring concerns that his heart is beating more slowly. He had already been in hospital for two days by the time the information emerged, with ongoing testing still underway rather than a confirmed or settled diagnosis.

Nothing is confirmed yet beyond the hospitalisation, the knock-out and the ongoing checks. TMZ noted that Ray J had been hospitalised earlier this year for heart issues and pneumonia.

The Health Fears

In the aftermath of the fight, Ray J also appeared frustrated with the way the match had played out. US Magazine quoted him saying, 'D--- bro ... like that? For real ... that's janky as f---,' before adding, 'I don't want to say too much because I don't want to get nobody in trouble, but d--- ... we took an L tonight. You know how much money we lost? Wow ... wow.'

In January, he told fans in an Instagram Live that '2027 is definitely a wrap for me,' and said his 'heart' had gone 'black' after years of drug and alcohol abuse. He later said, 'My health is not OK,' and thanked people for praying for him. Those remarks, whether grim or theatrical, have hung over the latest hospital report like a warning light that never quite went off.

What Happens Next

At present, the key focus is not the appearance of the fight but Ray J's condition in hospital. Medical staff are continuing tests and monitoring, working to determine whether the knockout, a possible concussion, and a reported slower heart rate are linked.

There has been no confirmed update on a discharge timeline or formal diagnosis, and that lack of clarity remains central to the situation. Ray J entered a high-profile celebrity bout designed for spectacle, but his subsequent hospitalisation has raised more serious concerns, adding to ongoing questions about his health.