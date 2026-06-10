The 'GTA 6' campaign anxiety is already building among fans, with players on Reddit warning they would be disappointed if 'Grand Theft Auto VI' arrived with a main story shorter than 60 hours. The discussion, which gathered pace on 10 June 2026, reflects how closely the game's still largely secretive single-player campaign is being watched, even before Rockstar has laid out the full shape of the experience.

The latest round of debate came from a Reddit thread asking how long people think the story will run. That question is doing a lot of work, because Rockstar has revealed only broad strokes so far. Fans know the game will centre on a Bonnie and Clyde-style partnership between its two protagonists, but beyond that the plot remains mostly under wraps. In the vacuum left by official detail, players have filled the space themselves, and not with especially modest expectations.

'GTA 6' Campaign Anxiety Sets a High Bar

The scale of those expectations says as much about the series as it does about this particular release. 'Grand Theft Auto' has never been a franchise that invites caution, and GTA 6 seems to have inherited that appetite for excess before anyone has actually played a second of it. On Reddit, one user said they were 'hoping for 60 hours for the main story alone, with side missions bringing it closer to 100 hours.' They added that, given the project's scope and what they described as 'supposedly' being five chapters, that kind of length felt reasonable.

That comment did more than set a number. It hinted at the kind of comparison fans are already making, with 'Red Dead Redemption 2' looming large in the background. Another player brought up the possibility of a structure that resembles Rockstar's western epic, saying they expected something closer to that game's chapter-based approach rather than a leaner campaign. The details may still be speculative, but the instinct is clear enough. Fans are not approaching GTA 6 as a game that should merely entertain them for a weekend. They want a long haul.

The same thread also made clear that length alone is not the only measure that matters. One player said they would like meaningful things to do after the story ends, arguing that they did not enjoy the sense, in 'GTA V,' that there was little left once the credits rolled. They suggested post-game activities such as improvised heists, drug delivery and gang warfare. It is the sort of wishlist that feels half practical, half wishful, but it captures a broader frustration too. Fans do not just want a longer story. They want the world to stay alive once the main plot is done.

'GTA 6' Fans Are Measuring Rockstar Against Its Own Past

Another Reddit comment put the expectation more bluntly. The user said they thought the main story would land somewhere between 60 and 70 hours, with side content pushing the total far higher. They added that they would not be surprised if the game ran to at least 120 hours with side content, and perhaps around 175 hours for completion. That is not a casual estimate. It is the language of people preparing to clear their schedules.

A separate comment drew the line in a slightly different place, saying they would hope for 'between 60 and 80 hours' and that anything shorter than 60 would be disappointing. Even so, the same user admitted that the amount of side content may soften that judgment. That tension sits at the heart of the discussion. A shorter campaign might still be forgiven if the world is rich enough, but the community is already setting a floor, and it is a demanding one.

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There is also a faint irony in all of this. Rockstar has said almost nothing publicly about the full structure of 'GTA 6,' yet fans are speaking about chapter counts, post-game systems and completion times as if the game is already on the shelf. That is the price of being one of the most anticipated releases in gaming. Silence does not reduce expectation. It inflates it.

For now, the only certainty is that 'GTA 6' will be judged on more than spectacle. If the campaign lands below the line fans are drawing in advance, the backlash may be immediate. If it clears it, the longer conversation will probably shift to whether Rockstar has once again made a world large enough to swallow the time players are already offering it.