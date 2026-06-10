Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls 6 delay hit another awkward milestone this week as fans on the gaming subreddit marked eight years since the sequel was first teased and still had no fresh release date to show for it. The long wait has become part of the story now, with players reacting less like shocked supporters and more like people who have been left staring at the same empty road for far too long.

Bethesda first revealed The Elder Scrolls 6 in 2018 with a 30-second teaser that showed little more than the company logo, a flyover of mountains and the game's title card. It was enough to ignite excitement at the time. It was not enough to sustain it. Since then, the studio has said the game will arrive after Starfield, which was released in 2023, but there has still been no official update on when the sequel might actually land.

That kind of first look usually buys a studio a burst of goodwill. In this case, it seems to have bought the opposite. The teaser has outlived the usual hype cycle and then some, turning from a marker of anticipation into a running punchline. In gaming, silence is rarely neutral. Here, it has become the message.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Delay Has Turned Into a Running Joke

The latest anniversary post on Reddit drew the sort of replies that only years of waiting can produce. One user joked, 'Soon they will release the trailer remaster.' Another wrote, 'GTA 6 fans should be grateful 💀,' placing Bethesda's silence alongside one of the industry's other famously long waits.

That humour had a sharper edge underneath it. 'Games shouldn't be announced two years before their planned release,' one commenter said. 'Appreciate games get delayed but there's no way they expected it to be released six years ago. They just had no other big games to show off and got greedy showing it off before they had anything of worth to showcase.'

It is a blunt accusation, but it captures the mood neatly enough. Bethesda did not just tease a sequel. It invited players to start imagining a game that, as far as the public can tell, still has not moved beyond the stage of being spoken about in the future tense. The result is a strange kind of fatigue. Fans are no longer merely waiting. They are tracking the wait itself.

The longer a project sits in public without a meaningful update, the harder it becomes to separate the game from the gap around it. Every year that passes adds another layer of expectation, and another layer of doubt. The teaser stops being a teaser and starts becoming a symbol. For some, that symbol is hope. For others, it is a warning.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Delay Leaves Starfield Under a Harsh Light

The conversation on Reddit also kept circling back to Starfield, Bethesda's last major release. One user argued that 'Bethesda really dug themselves a hole with this one because the expectations for this game are so high that no matter how the game turns out people will be disappointed. Especially after Starfield.'

That fear is not hard to understand. After an eight-year wait, the sequel is carrying more than the usual burden of a major release. It is carrying memory, frustration and comparison, all at once. Another commenter put the point even more bluntly, saying, 'Will be interesting to see if this actually turns out good, or if it's more like Starfield.'

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There is a reason the comparison hurts. A sequel that takes this long to emerge is never judged only on its own merits. It is weighed against the silence that preceded it, the promises that were never filled in, and the expectations that grew in the gap. Bethesda's earlier statement that the game would come after Starfield now feels less like a timetable and more like a reminder of how little has been said since.

And that is what makes the latest milestone linger. Not the meme itself, not the jokes about trailer remasters, and not even the uneasy comparison with GTA 6. It is the simple fact that an eight-year-old teaser can still dominate the conversation because nothing substantial has arrived to replace it.