Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning an intimate wedding in New York for next month, with fresh claims emerging that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be on the guest list.

Entertainment commentators suggest the singer is prioritising close personal relationships over celebrity status, a move that some read as a subtle critique of high-profile, fame-driven ceremonies.

According to a US entertainment columnist, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be on the guest list because the singer 'doesn't want people there simply because they're famous.'

Speculation about a Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding has been swirling for months as the pair's high‑profile relationship has unfolded alongside Swift's record‑breaking Eras Tour and Kelce's NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

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The latest claims originate from entertainment columnist Rob Shuter, who has reported that his sources suggest the couple are aiming to tie the knot next month at Madison Square Garden in New York.

That would make it one of the most conspicuous celebrity weddings of the year, held in a venue more commonly associated with headline tours and championship games than bridal marches.

Shuter is a former magazine editor who covers Hollywood and royal stories.

The same source quoted by Shuter set out what is being framed as Swift's guiding principle for the day.

'Taylor wants to look around the room and recognise every face. She doesn't want people there simply because they're famous.'

None of these claims has been formally confirmed by Swift's representatives.

That line, repeated across fan forums and social media over the weekend, has quickly been read as a quiet rebuke to the kind of guest lists that mix genuine friends with marquee names.

Shuter went further, reporting that Swift has 'closely watched' other high‑profile ceremonies that appeared, at least from the outside, to be driven by status rather than relationships. One wedding was singled out as an example: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Why Meghan And Harry Are Seen As Unlikely Taylor Swift Wedding Guests

The suggestion from Shuter's source is not that Meghan and Harry have done anything specific to offend Swift or Kelce, but that their own royal wedding has become a cautionary tale in celebrity circles.

Guests at Windsor included a long list of actors, presenters and public figures with little or no known personal connection to the couple beforehand, something that was widely remarked upon at the time.

'Taylor has no interest in turning her wedding into a power summit,' Shuter wrote, relaying his source's characterisation of Swift's thinking. 'She wants a celebration, not a networking event.' It is a sharp distinction.

There is no evidence in Shuter's piece that Swift has personally commented on Meghan and Harry's wedding, and no on‑the‑record statement from Swift's representatives.

The claim that the Sussexes 'won't be invited' is, at this stage, an interpretation based on a source's description of Swift's desired atmosphere and guest criteria, rather than a published blacklist. Still, the comparison resonates because all four names involved, Swift, Kelce, Meghan and Harry, occupy that narrow tier of celebrity where every public move is dissected, and every perceived slight becomes fuel for a wider culture war.

A wedding that deliberately keeps other global stars at arm's length would, in itself, be a statement.

Royal Family Absences Put Guest Lists Under The Microscope

The talk about who might be missing from a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding lands as royal watchers are already picking over another set of invitations. At the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend the wedding of Harry's cousin Peter Phillips to Harriet Sperling.

Peter, the son of Princess Anne, married Harriet at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on 6 June. The pair had made their public debut as a couple earlier in 2024, and their ceremony drew a strong royal turnout.

Princess Anne was there, as were Zara Tindall, King Charles and Queen Camilla. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, often more low‑key in their public appearances, also attended.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were present without their children, leaving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home while they joined relatives at the church.

On Harriet Sperling's side, her daughter Georgina served as a bridesmaid, along with Peter's teenage daughters from his previous marriage, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14.

Harry and Meghan's absence from Peter's wedding is not unusual in itself, given their relocation to the United States and ongoing tensions with parts of the royal family.

Yet in the current climate, where every social line‑up is turned into a map of alliances, it adds one more data point to a story about who is in the room and why.

Nothing about Swift and Kelce's reported ceremony, not the date, not Madison Square Garden, not the absence of Meghan and Harry, has been formally confirmed. Until it is, the only safe bet is that when the invitations do go out, every name on them will be pored over as closely as the dress, the flowers and the venue.