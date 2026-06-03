Months of speculation about where Taylor Swift and Kelce might tie the knot has taken another turn after a Rhode Island senator suggested the superstar may have decided against getting married in the state she has long considered a second home.

Taylor Swift Reportedly Passes on Rhode Island Wedding Plans

Rumours surrounding Swift and Kelce's wedding plans have dominated celebrity headlines for much of the year, with Rhode Island frequently mentioned as the most likely location. The speculation stemmed largely from Swift's long-standing ties to the Ocean State, including her well-known Watch Hill mansion, where she has hosted numerous high-profile gatherings over the years.

However, Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse appeared to play down those reports during a recent interview. When asked about ongoing rumours that Swift and Kelce were planning to marry in Rhode Island, Whitehouse responded that he believed the pop star had 'given Rhode Island a pass'.

👀 Rhode Island senator Sheldon Whitehouse is spilling some tea about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding location, revealing to @hicharliecotton that the bride "passed" on walking down the aisle in the Ocean State. pic.twitter.com/7ffDmIKXAZ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2026

He added that he would welcome the couple if they ultimately chose the state, but suggested he no longer expected the ceremony to take place there.

The comments have renewed interest in one of the entertainment world's most closely followed relationships.

When Will Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Tie The Knot?

For months, reports claimed Swift and Kelce were considering a June or July ceremony in Rhode Island, with several outlets identifying the luxury Ocean House resort in Watch Hill as a potential venue. Some reports even alleged the couple had secured a highly sought-after wedding date because of Swift's famous attachment to the number 13, which she has long considered her lucky number.

Those claims later faced significant challenges. A prominent wedding planner publicly disputed reports that Swift and Kelce would be marrying at Ocean House on 13 June, stating she was coordinating another wedding at the venue that day and that Swift was not involved. The denial prompted fresh speculation that either the location or date had been incorrect.

Whitehouse's recent remarks have now added further uncertainty to the situation.

Despite widespread interest, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed any wedding details. Representatives for both stars have remained silent regarding reports about dates, guest lists, venues, or planning arrangements. Their decision to keep wedding plans private has only fueled additional rumours, with fans and media outlets closely examining every new report for clues.

Read more Taylor Swift Drops Former Best Friends From Wedding List Because Travis Kelce Demands Total Privacy Taylor Swift Drops Former Best Friends From Wedding List Because Travis Kelce Demands Total Privacy

The uncertainty has not stopped public interest. Online discussions continue to debate where the couple might ultimately exchange vows, with locations in New York, Tennessee and even overseas destinations occasionally emerging as possible alternatives. Meanwhile, Rhode Island remains closely associated with the singer because of her historic mansion and years of summer gatherings there.

Swift and Kelce became engaged in 2025 after one of the most widely covered celebrity relationships in recent years. Since then, every reported development surrounding their wedding has drawn significant attention from fans and entertainment media alike.

For now, Whitehouse's comments suggest Rhode Island may no longer be the frontrunner many once assumed. Whether that means Swift and Kelce have chosen another location or are simply keeping their plans under tighter wraps remains unclear.