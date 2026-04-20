Katy Perry is reportedly considering a whirlwind summer wedding with Justin Trudeau in Paris, with one insider claiming she would 'love to beat frenemy Taylor Swift down the aisle' by marrying before Swift's rumoured 3 July ceremony in New York.

Perry, 41, and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, 54, have only been publicly linked for a matter of months, going Instagram official in December after her split from Orlando Bloom. According to Heat, the pair are now 'all loved up' and discussing a June wedding in the French capital, while Swift is said to be eyeing a July ceremony with NFL star Travis Kelce. None of the supposed wedding plans has been confirmed by Perry, Trudeau, Swift or Kelce.

Inside Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau's Whirlwind Wedding Plans

The report presents the romance as moving at high speed. According to Heat, Perry is focused almost entirely on Trudeau and is already talking seriously about marriage.

'Katy and Justin are all loved up and giving serious thought towards tying the knot in the next few months,' a source told the magazine. 'Katy is totally gaga over Justin, she says he's the man she's been dreaming of her whole life, and she doesn't see any reason to wait any longer to get married because she "just knows", and so does he.'

Both bring significant personal history to the relationship. Trudeau was married to television host Sophie Grégoire for 18 years before their 2023 separation, and they share three children. Perry's first marriage, to Russell Brand, lasted just over a year, and she also shares daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom after their long relationship ended.

The same source said Perry knows how quickly romance can turn. 'This would not be the first time Katy married very quickly, obviously it was a disaster when she did that with Russell Brand,' they said. According to the insider, that experience, followed by a much longer but ultimately unsuccessful relationship with Bloom, has left her less interested in waiting for a perfect formula.

Heat also claimed the pair have been discussing marriage for months and are now looking at timing. With Perry due in Europe for summer shows from 18 June, the source said they were 'seriously talking about doing something in Paris before that kicks off in Spain'.

Paris, Big Money And The Shadow Of Taylor Swift

According to the report, neither California nor Ottawa is under consideration for the ceremony. Instead, the insider said the pair want Paris, which they described as meaningful to both of them.

'They both love the idea of getting married in Paris, it has a lot of meaning for both of them,' the source said, adding that the current vision is for an extravagant three day celebration rather than a quiet elopement.

The same report suggested scale would matter. 'Justin and Katy both want a huge wedding,' the source claimed. 'Between the two of them they know a ton of people, and they want them all there to celebrate with them.'

Money, the insider said, would not stand in the way. They claimed Perry is worth hundreds of millions, is spending freely while travelling with Trudeau, and has introduced him to a more lavish lifestyle. According to the source, the plan could involve a guest list running into the hundreds and a full three‑day Paris event.

Read more The 'Cold Feet' Crisis: Why Taylor Swift Is Allegedly Rethinking Her Wedding To Travis Kelce The 'Cold Feet' Crisis: Why Taylor Swift Is Allegedly Rethinking Her Wedding To Travis Kelce

Heat has separately reported that Swift and Travis Kelce are considering a 3 July wedding in New York, and the magazine's insider suggested Perry is aware of it.

'She'd love to beat frenemy Taylor Swift down the aisle,' the source said, while insisting that was not the main reason for looking at a June wedding.

Friends Fear A Rebound As Katy Perry Charges Ahead

Not everyone around Perry is said to be comfortable with the speed of the relationship. According to the same source, friends and family have reacted with a mixture of happiness and concern.

'People are happy for them, but there are also a lot of raised eyebrows because everything has moved so fast and so intensely,' the source said. 'It seemed like almost overnight it turned into this all consuming romance.'

Katy Perry spotted with Justin Trudeau at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. 👀🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/x5cBliKXxg — Narendra Singh (@SinghNarendra87) January 20, 2026

The insider added that Perry had gone from mourning the end of her relationship with Bloom to becoming 'completely obsessed with Justin', making it difficult for some friends not to wonder whether she is rebounding.

'No one is saying Justin isn't a great catch,' the source said, 'but it does seem rather fast to be planning a wedding considering she's barely out of a ten year relationship.' According to the same account, some people close to her have tried to slow things down, but she is said to be too caught up to listen.

There is also talk of growing the family. Heat said it had previously reported that Perry wants at least one more child and sees Trudeau as fitting where she is in life now.

Taken together, the claims depict a high‑profile relationship progressing quickly and under intense public scrutiny, with any potential wedding plans, dates or locations remaining unconfirmed by Perry, Trudeau, Swift or Kelce.