As 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 heads into Episode 6, Ser Criston Cole's fate is under the spotlight.

HBO has spent several instalments steering the King's Hand towards one of the most infamous clashes in the Dance of the Dragons, and the latest teaser has fuelled speculation that the long-awaited Butcher's Ball is finally at hand.

For viewers unfamiliar with George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire and Blood', the Butcher's Ball is remembered as one of the bloodiest land battles of the Dance of the Dragons.

For readers of the book, however, it carries even greater significance because it is closely tied to Criston Cole's ultimate fate. So, will the Kingmaker survive?

What Is the Butcher's Ball and Why It's Important in 'House of the Dragon'?

The Butcher's Ball takes place after Criston Cole leads the remaining Green forces south from Harrenhal in an attempt to unite with Ormund Hightower's army near Tumbleton.

The battle earned its name because of the sheer number of soldiers killed in a one-sided slaughter, making it one of the bloodiest engagements of the Dance of the Dragons.

By this stage of the civil war, Cole's once-formidable army has been battered by constant guerrilla attacks.

Exhausted, outnumbered and increasingly isolated, the Greens find themselves surrounded by the combined forces of the Riverlands and the North, including the Winter Wolves led by Ser Roderick Dustin, known as Roddy the Ruin.

Unlike the dragon battles that have featured in recent episodes, the Butcher's Ball is remembered as a massacre fought largely between soldiers on the ground.

What Happens to Criston Cole in 'Fire & Blood'?

Warning: Book spoilers follow.

In George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood', Criston realises escape is impossible and attempts to surrender himself in exchange for the lives of his remaining soldiers.

When that offer is rejected, he proposes a trial by combat, challenging several opposing commanders at once. However, Criston never gets the chance.

Rather than granting him the duel he seeks, the opposing army orders its archers to fire. Multiple arrows strike Criston, and he dies before drawing his sword, while much of his army is killed. The brutality of the encounter earns the battle its name: the Butcher's Ball.

Has the Show Been Building Toward This?

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Season 3 has repeatedly hinted that Criston has reached a breaking point.

Episode 5 showed his forces suffering heavy losses as Team Black adopted the same guerrilla tactics Cole had previously used against them.

With supply lines collapsing and morale fading, Criston appeared increasingly resigned to his fate.

One of the episode's key moments came when he admitted he no longer feared death, suggesting that fighting on his own terms was all he had left.

That shift mirrors the version of Criston described in 'Fire & Blood', who marches towards the Butcher's Ball knowing survival is unlikely.

Could HBO Change His Fate?

Possibly, but not necessarily dramatically. 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 has already altered aspects of Martin's chronology and expanded several character arcs. While the show frequently remains faithful to major historical events, it often changes how those moments unfold on screen.

That means Criston could survive Episode 6, or HBO could alter the circumstances surrounding the Butcher's Ball while still arriving at the same destination later in the season. For now, nothing has been officially confirmed.

The Odds Are Against the Kingmaker

Whether HBO follows 'Fire & Blood' closely or introduces changes, Criston Cole is set to play a central role in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3.

His army is exhausted, his allies are scattered, and Team Black has gained momentum across the Riverlands. Criston appears to recognise that the war is moving beyond his control.

If the Butcher's Ball takes place in Episode 6, it is expected to feature one of the most significant ground battles of the season. Depending on how closely HBO follows Martin's book, Episode 6 may also address Criston Cole's fate in the Dance of the Dragons.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 6 has not yet been given an official title. It will air on Monday at 2.00 am BST on Sky Atlantic HD.