Nigel Farage's Clacton by-election bid was thrown into fresh confusion on Tuesday in Essex, as a 27-year-old wildlife campaigner announced he will stand against the Reform UK leader dressed as a giant fox, joining perennial parody candidate Count Binface on an already surreal ballot paper.

The by-election was triggered after Farage quit as an MP, saying he wanted to 'stick two fingers up to the entire establishment' following a series of scandals. The Clacton contest was already attracting attention thanks to the presence of Count Binface, the self-styled 'intergalactic space warrior' who has made a career of needling senior politicians on ballot papers. Now, a second protest candidate has stepped in, and he is aiming his fire directly at Farage's record on hunting and animal welfare.

Human Fox Targets Farage's Hunting Record In Clacton

The human fox in question is Robert Pownall, founder of the campaign group Protect the Wild, who said he would be 'dusting off' his full-body fox costume to stand in Clacton. Pownall has used the outfit before in protests against blood sports, but this time he is taking the costume straight onto the ballot against one of the most recognisable politicians in Britain.

Pownall said the by-election had already become a political spectacle, pitching 'one of the most famous politicians of a generation' against a man 'with a bin on his head.'

'Now he is going to have to do the same with a man in a fox costume,' he told the paper. 'It is funny and silly. But the difference between me and Count Binface is there is a serious cause behind what I am doing.'

His core objection is Farage's long-standing defence of hunting and so-called country sports. Farage has previously attacked ministers as 'authoritarian control freaks' over proposals to ban trail hunting, and he attended a festive hunt last Christmas. Reform UK's manifesto has pledged to protect 'country sports' and to scrap thousands of EU environmental laws, a combination that sets the party squarely at odds with mainstream animal rights campaigners.

Pownall, who describes himself as a 'burnt-out activist,' said his candidacy is intended to give British wildlife a voice in a contest otherwise dominated by Farage's personality and grievances. 'The framing of this whole election is Farage vs the establishment,' he said, adding that the narrative 'p***es me off beyond belief.'

'You cannot get any more establishment than Farage, who supports fox hunting,' he said. 'How can you claim to be this man of the people, when he supports pastimes that involve ripping apart animals?'

He added that he is standing 'to ensure British wildlife gets a voice,' calling the Clacton contest 'a good opportunity to put these issues on the map.'

Count Binface, A Human Fox And A Fractured System

The Clacton by-election is beginning to look less like a conventional test of Farage's popularity and more like a referendum on the political culture he claims to despise. With both Count Binface and Pownall on the ballot, voters will be offered at least two protest options that explicitly challenge Farage's carefully honed anti-establishment persona.

Pownall himself appears relaxed about his prospects, admitting he plans to do 'as little as possible' during the campaign and even joking that it would be 'funny' if Count Binface actually won. This is not a serious bid for power so much as a deliberately theatrical rebuke, but theatrics can still make life awkward in a marginal seat.

There is also potential for confusion on the ballot paper. Voters are already being warned not to mix up the campaigner in a fox suit with Laurence Fox, the Reclaim party candidate and right-wing commentator whose surname is likely to appear nearby. Someone at the Electoral Commission is going to earn their salary making sure the paperwork is crystal clear.

Behind the circus, the stakes for Farage remain high. He is attempting to regain the Clacton seat while under investigation over claims that he failed to properly declare a £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire. He also faces renewed questions over his links to George Cottrell, a convicted criminal aristocrat. Those issues form the unspoken backdrop to every stunt, costume and photo opportunity on the seafront.

Farage's central pitch in Clacton is that he speaks for people who feel ignored or patronised by Westminster. His critics see a well-connected operator, backed by wealth and media exposure, who has built a career railing against a system that has largely worked in his favour. Pownall is plainly in the latter camp, arguing that Farage's support for fox hunting undercuts any claim to be on the side of ordinary voters.

Reform UK has not yet set out a detailed response to Pownall's intervention in the race. The party's manifesto position on hunting and environmental law is already on the record, but Farage is likely to be pressed directly on whether he is comfortable with blood sports in a constituency where animal welfare resonates with many voters.

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Whether the presence of a human fox and Count Binface genuinely threatens Farage's chances is another question. Protest candidates rarely come close to winning, but they often set the tone and steal attention, particularly in televised counts and viral clips. If Farage does return to Parliament, it may be under the gaze of a man in a bin and another dressed as the very animal at the heart of one of Britain's most divisive countryside pastimes.

In other words, his bid to 'stick two fingers up' to the establishment is meeting resistance from people who think the system is broken in a very different way, and they are willing to put on a tail and a metal bin to say so.