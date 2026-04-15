Australian police have confirmed they are investigating Katy Perry after actor Ruby Rose reported an alleged sexual assault in Melbourne dating back to 2010. The historical complaint, made to Victoria Police, centres on an incident Rose says took place at a CBD nightclub when both women were out in the city.

The allegation surfaced only days ago, after Perry made a light-hearted remark about Justin Bieber's Coachella set. Rose responded on social platform Threads, accusing the pop star of sexually assaulting her roughly 20 years ago during a night out. She later identified the venue as Spice Market, a well-known nightclub in central Melbourne, and said she had now taken the matter to police.

Police Confirm Katy Perry Investigation Is Under Way

Victoria Police have not named either woman, in keeping with standard practice, but said detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault alleged to have taken place at a licensed venue in Melbourne's CBD in 2010.

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In a statement reported by the Daily Mail and cited by The Tab, a police spokesperson said: 'Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010.

'Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.'

That is the extent of what police have said publicly so far. No charges have been laid, and investigators have not given any indication of possible next steps, witnesses or a timeline for the inquiry. At present, the only confirmed facts are that a formal complaint has been made and that police are actively examining it.

Rose has since said she will not comment further while the matter is under way. In an update cited by The Tab, she wrote: 'As of this afternoon, I have finalised all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved.'

In her Threads post, Rose offered a graphic description of what she says happened at Spice Market. She alleged that Perry approached her as she was resting her head on a friend's lap, then pulled her underwear aside and pressed her genitals on Rose's face, prompting Rose to wake up and vomit. The account is stark and deliberately confrontational, and it has spread rapidly online precisely because of its directness. Those claims remain allegations and have not been tested in court.

Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her around 20 years ago.



She alleges Perry rubbed her “disgusting v**ina” on her face, causing Rose to vomit. She adds that she filed a police report regarding the incident a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/2qeRxhBm7E — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026

Police have not publicly confirmed whether the specific account shared on social media matches the complaint now under investigation. Until further details emerge from investigators or court proceedings, key elements of the allegation remain unverified.

Perry's representatives have strongly denied the claim. In a statement to The Tab, a spokesperson said: 'The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.'

The spokesperson also suggested Rose has previously made serious public accusations against others that were denied. However, no specific examples were included in the comments reported, and Rose has not responded publicly since saying she would stop discussing the case while the process is active.

The case currently rests between two sharply conflicting accounts. Rose says she has formally reported the matter to police, while Perry's team has dismissed the allegation as false.

For now, the official position is narrow. Victoria Police say detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault complaint linked to a licensed venue in Melbourne's CBD in 2010. Beyond that, the central claims remain unproven, and the outcome will depend on what investigators are able to establish.