Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour opened in Oakland, California, on 6 June, but just days into her long‑awaited return to the stage, reports emerged that she had quietly split from Wicked co‑star Ethan Slater months earlier, with people close to the singer now pointing to what they describe as a 'troubling pattern' in how Grande moves between intense relationships and high‑pressure career shifts.

After years in which Ariana's personal life and professional reinventions have unfolded almost in tandem, her relationship with Slater, which began while filming the two‑part Wicked adaptation in late 2022, was already under a harsh spotlight from the moment it became public, and that scrutiny has never really let up. For fans just tuning back in as she resumes touring, the end of the romance feels less like a twist than another sharp turn in a life lived on a permanent incline.

Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater: A Romance Born On Wicked Set

Ariana and Ethan met on the set of Wicked, where she plays Glinda and he portrays Boq. Both were married when production was under way. Grande later separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez, while Slater filed for divorce from Lilly Jay after his relationship with Grande came to light.

Read more Why Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Secretly Called It Quits Before Her Tour Kicked Off Why Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Secretly Called It Quits Before Her Tour Kicked Off

Because of that overlap, the pairing was quickly framed as an alleged affair, an accusation the 'God Is A Woman' singer repeatedly denied. Even so, the timing reignited obsessive interest in her dating history, a topic that has trailed her from one era to the next.

Sources now say the relationship did not end suddenly. According to insiders cited by the Daily Mail, Grande and Slater actually went their separate ways several months ago, after nearly three years together. By then, attentive fans had already clocked that the couple had not been seen together in public for some time.

Those same insiders insist the split was amicable. One source claims Slater had hoped the romance would continue, but that Ariana 'followed her own instincts' and chose to move on as her attention swung back, decisively, to work.

Inner Circle Sees A 'Pattern' In Ariana Grande's Love Life

Behind the scenes, people close to Ariana say this is not a one‑off. They talk, instead, about a rhythm they have watched repeat over the years as she cycles between all‑consuming love and equally all‑consuming work.

'Ariana and relationships have always been a bit of a complicated mix. She tends to fall hard and fast, and when she does, it's all‑consuming,' one insider told the Daily Mail. In their account, the 32‑year‑old throws herself fully into whoever she is with, until a new creative chapter appears and, almost inevitably, takes over.

A big film. A new album. Now a massive tour. According to the same source, these career moments have a way of quietly displacing everything else. 'The person she's with gets her full attention, and it's easy to get swept up in that. But then something shifts. That's a pattern people around her have seen play out more than once,' the insider added.

If that assessment is even half right, the Slater breakup fits neatly into a familiar arc. Nothing about it has been confirmed publicly beyond the bare fact of the split, so any talk of patterns should be taken with a grain of salt, but it is clearly a narrative some inside her camp believe.

Ariana Grande performing the choreography to ‘yes, and?’ at the opening night of the eternal sunshine tour.



(🎥: JPASC24) pic.twitter.com/7Sx106ygRc — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 7, 2026

From Wicked To World Tour: Ariana Grande's Whiplash Career Pivot

For much of the past three years, Ariana's life revolved around Wicked. She altered her appearance for the role, swapping her signature brunette for platinum blonde, and largely stepped away from releasing new music while building Glinda on screen.

Once the promotional frenzy around Wicked: For Good began to fade, she pivoted quickly. In August 2025, Grande surprised fans by announcing the Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first major run of shows since 2019. The itinerary is not gentle. Forty dates across North America and Europe, including a substantial stint at London's O2 Arena, would be a heavy lift for any artist, let alone one carrying the weight of long‑running public trauma.

The tour underpins her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine and a new record, Petal, due out on 31 July. Early speculation that Petal might dissect her breakup with Slater has been played down in reports, which suggest the album was not built around that relationship or its demise.

Health Fears Shadow Ariana Grande's Return

As Ariana moves city to city, concern about her health hangs in the air. During the Wicked press tour, reports circulated that some loved ones feared she was 'not in a healthy place' and feeling crushed by accumulated pressure. Those worries flared again after a disturbing incident at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good, where an overzealous fan reportedly confronted her.

Friends and family are also said to remain uneasy about her anxiety and ongoing PTSD linked to the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. One source described a star who has spent years tending to others at the expense of herself. 'The concern from people close to her is that she's spent so much time taking care of everyone else that she hasn't given herself the opportunity to slow down and recharge,' they said.

Ariana Grande performs ‘the boy is mine’ with a whip on the eternal sunshine tour.



(🎥: JPASC24) pic.twitter.com/fmNzqmbeAV — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 7, 2026

Another insider suggested people in Ariana's orbit quietly question whether she has 'taken on too much' with such an intense touring schedule. Her perfectionism does not help. She is said to be deeply involved in nearly every element of the production, which may make it harder for her to step back when she needs to.

Those anxieties are now being amplified online. After the Eternal Sunshine Tour's opening nights, photos and clips of Grande performing began circulating within hours, with many fans commenting on her noticeably thin frame and what some perceived as low energy.

'I just can't look at some of these pictures, it breaks my heart,' one fan wrote. Another added: 'I hope she's taking care of herself throughout this tour.' A third wondered aloud if the punishing schedule might erode her wellbeing altogether.

Ariana has been here before. In a 2024 interview, she reflected on growing up under constant public assessment. 'I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish, really, since I was 16 or 17,' she said, criticising the ease with which strangers dissect other people's bodies as 'really dangerous for all parties involved.'

Despite that stance, sources say she is acutely aware that scrutiny of her appearance and mental health has intensified just days into the tour. Her inner circle is said to be watching closely and hoping she can build a healthier routine once the shows settle into a rhythm.

The lingering fear among some of those people is less about the next few weeks than what follows. One source suggested they are 'hopeful that she'll slow down' when the tour concludes in September. Others worry that Ariana Grande might once again slip straight into another all‑consuming project before she has had a chance to come up for air.