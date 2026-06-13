Ben Affleck is said to be getting a blunt warning from the one person who, according to a new report, still has his ear when it matters most. Jennifer Garner is reportedly urging her ex-husband to go to therapy before he even thinks about 'diving' into another relationship, with an unnamed source claiming the actor values her view more than anyone else's, including Jennifer Lopez's.

The claim, published on Saturday 13 June 2026, suggests the former couple's relationship remains unusually close nearly 15 years after their divorce. None of it has been confirmed by Affleck or Garner, and the comments should be treated as allegations from an unnamed insider rather than established fact. But the picture painted by the source is clear enough. Garner is said to believe Affleck needs time, and quite possibly professional help, before he makes any move back into serious romance.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner's Unusual Dynamic

The news came after Globe said a source close to the pair described Affleck as 'lonely' and worried he might 'get back' with Jennifer Lopez. That same source claimed Garner, 54, wants him to slow down and get himself in order first.

'She wants him to take his time and fully fix and understand himself and exactly what he wants out of life before diving into another committed relationship,' the source said. 'That's why she's insisting he goes to therapy, which is a big ask for Ben as he's always hated it in the past.'

It is an eye-catching claim, not least because it suggests Garner is not simply offering the kind of polite post-divorce support that public figures are often keen to advertise. According to the insider, she is doing more than that. She is setting terms.

'Ultimately whatever Jen says goes,' the source added, saying Affleck was 'reluctantly in agreement' that therapy was 'for the best.'

That line gives the story its emotional centre. It suggests a man who, at least in this account, is less in charge of his own romantic direction than the woman he divorced more than a decade ago. It is the sort of dynamic celebrity magazines love because it feels both intimate and slightly implausible. Yet, as ever with anonymous sources, the safest reading is also the least dramatic one. These are claims about private conversations, not confirmed reporting from either camp.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner And The Therapy Claim

What cannot be disputed is that Affleck and Garner have stayed closely involved in each other's lives since their divorce in 2011. The former couple share three children, Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, and their co-parenting arrangement has long been held up as one of Hollywood's more durable post-split relationships.

The source goes even further, saying Garner has effectively become a steadying force in Affleck's life. 'Jennifer is very much a second mother figure to Ben at this point,' the insider claimed. 'He goes to her for advice about absolutely everything and it's a responsibility she takes extremely seriously.'

That may sound exaggerated, and perhaps it is. Still, it fits the broader story the source is trying to tell. Garner is cast not merely as an ex-wife, but as a trusted voice, a practical counsellor and, in the report's telling, the person most likely to tell Affleck the hard truth when he needs it.

The article also points back to 2018, when Garner was the one who reportedly drove Affleck to a rehab facility in Malibu after a relapse. That detail, if taken at face value, adds weight to the current claim that she remains deeply invested in his wellbeing. The insider framed it as proof that Garner's influence has been positive and persistent.

'Everyone in Ben's life is proud of him,' the source said. 'He's a new man who's changing for the better and that's all down to Jennifer's influence. Even he would openly admit that without her, he'd be nothing.'

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It is a sweeping statement, and one that should be read cautiously. Celebrities are often described in these breathless, all-encompassing terms by unnamed insiders, especially when the story involves recovery, romance or family loyalty. But the report does underline something that has followed Affleck for years. His private life is never just private. It is watched, interpreted and, more often than not, narrated through the people closest to him.

For now, the claim at the centre of the story is simple enough. Garner, according to the source, wants Affleck to work on himself before starting another relationship. Whether that advice comes from concern, habit or a lingering sense of responsibility, the message is said to be the same, and it is one he is reportedly not in a position to ignore.