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Newly released bodycam footage shows Officer Carlos Baker fatally shooting his partner Officer Krystal Rivera during a pursuit in a Chicago residential building. Baker's legal team has stated he 'unintentionally discharged' his weapon; Rivera's family, through their attorney Antonio Romanucci, has publicly disputed that account.

The footage, now widely circulated online, captures Baker moving up a staircase as suspect Jaylin Arnold entered an apartment, with Rivera following closely behind. Baker discharged his firearm once; the shot struck Rivera. The incident has prompted competing claims over whether the shooting was accidental, amid a wrongful death lawsuit that alleges a prior romantic relationship between the two officers and raises serious questions about Baker's conduct both before and after the shooting.

NEW: Footage released of a Chicago officer shooting his female police partner, who had allegedly broken off their romantic relationship.



Prosecutors say Baker "accidentally discharged" his gun, while the female officer's family previously said the situation "does not pass the… pic.twitter.com/vovYJXPszX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 17, 2026

Bodycam Footage Captures Fatal Moment During Pursuit

The shooting unfolded rapidly inside a residential building, where the suspect fled in an attempt to evade arrest. The footage shows Baker moving up a staircase as Arnold entered an apartment, with Rivera following closely behind.

In a critical moment, Baker discharged his firearm once. The shot struck Rivera, who was directly behind him. The sequence occurred within seconds, underscoring the high-pressure environment officers faced during the pursuit.

Roughly two minutes later, Baker is seen descending the stairs to where Rivera lay unresponsive. According to ABC7 Chicago, which obtained Rivera's autopsy records, she was shot from behind. The timeline captured on the footage has become a focal point in determining whether the shooting was a tragic miscalculation or something more complex.

Baker's Legal Team Argues 'Accidental Discharge'

Baker's legal team has stated that he 'unintentionally discharged' his weapon and argued that the circumstances point to a mistake rather than intent. The defence emphasised his actions immediately after the shooting, stating that he 'called for EMS, carried Krystal to safety, and ensured she was being transported to the hospital.'

This framing is central to the case, as it shapes both legal liability and public perception. If upheld, the 'accidental discharge' explanation could significantly affect how the case is prosecuted.

Family Challenges Account as Questions Mount

Rivera's family has openly challenged the official narrative through their attorney, Antonio Romanucci, arguing that the explanation does not fully align with the evidence. The family has previously stated that the situation 'does not pass the smell test,' reflecting broader concerns about whether all relevant details have been disclosed.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Romanucci & Blandin in December 2025 alleges that Baker failed to call for an ambulance after the shooting and did not render aid to Rivera. According to CBS News Chicago, Rivera reportedly radioed in her own shooting because Baker did not. The lawsuit further alleges Baker fled the scene.

Further detail in the lawsuit concerns a prior relationship between the two officers. According to court documents reported by ABC7 Chicago, Rivera, 36, and Baker had been in an on-again, off-again romantic relationship for approximately two years. Rivera ended the relationship in late May 2025 after discovering Baker was living with another woman, and had told Baker she intended to inform the other woman of their relationship. Baker showed up uninvited at Rivera's home on June 4 — less than 48 hours before the shooting — after she had asked him to stay away, the lawsuit states. The wrongful death lawsuit names both Baker and the Chicago Police Department as defendants, alleging the department failed to act on multiple prior complaints against Baker, including a domestic violence complaint involving a previous partner.

Romanucci has stated Baker accumulated 11 misconduct complaints in three years, a record worse than 95 per cent of Chicago police officers.

Investigation Continues as Public Attention Intensifies

The investigation into Rivera's death remains ongoing, with additional analysis of the bodycam footage, witness accounts, and forensic evidence expected to play a role in determining the outcome. Baker has not been formally charged at the time of publication. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Romanucci & Blandin in December 2025 names both Baker and the Chicago Police Department as defendants and is proceeding through the courts.

Rivera's family attorney, Antonio Romanucci, has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the shooting. The Chicago Police Department has not publicly addressed the allegations in the wrongful death lawsuit, including the claim that the department failed to act on prior misconduct complaints against Baker. No charging decision has been announced.