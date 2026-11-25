President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly investigating whether Ecuadorian forces committed human rights abuses during a September anti-cartel operation that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth publicly praised on social media.

Washington has reportedly suspended joint military operations with Ecuador amid concerns over possible human rights violations during the 23 September raid, which killed Carlos Germán Muñoz Jara, identified in media reports as a senior gang figure known as 'Charlie'. The investigation is reportedly examining whether suspects were killed while in Ecuadorian custody and whether US forces played a direct role in the operation.

Hegseth's Public Praise Comes Under Scrutiny

The Atlantic, citing a senior administration official and a former official, reported the investigation on Tuesday, 24 November. The operation had initially been presented by Ecuadorian authorities as a major achievement in their campaign against organised crime.

Ecuadorian Defence Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo published graphic photographs of the aftermath on X. 'The Armed Forces of Ecuador, in cooperation with the US Southern Command within the framework of the Internal Armed Conflict, have neutralised one of the highest-value military targets on Ecuadorian soil,' Loffredo wrote.

Hegseth subsequently shared the announcement on X, declaring that he was 'proud to stand w/ the Armed Forces of Ecuador.' He also wrote, 'The Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C) in action.'

The Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C) in action. @Southcom proud to stand w/ the Armed Forces of Ecuador. https://t.co/iUazY5YPjU — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 23, 2026

Pentagon Addresses Questions Over US Involvement in Ecuador Operation

A Pentagon official told The Atlantic that US military personnel had not taken part in the September operation. However, sources familiar with the matter indicated that officials were 'still working to establish whether US forces provided intelligence assistance or any other kind of support to the operation.'

The official also added that the department 'remains committed to working alongside sovereign partners, including Ecuador, to confront narco-terrorist networks, strengthen collective security, and defend our shared neighbourhood.' The New York Times reported that joint military operations had been suspended by mid-October and that the Pentagon did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

White House Defends Broader Anti-Cartel Strategy

According to a senior administration official cited by The Atlantic, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has been a driving force behind Washington's expanded military cooperation with Latin American partners. The official said, 'This is all Stephen's thing.'

Mediaite also reported that the White House described Latin American drug cartels as a 'clear and present' danger to the United States but did not comment on the reported investigation: 'The Trump Administration is the first administration in history to adopt a comprehensive strategy to dismantle and defeat narco-terrorists that are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.'

Hegseth Reaffirms US Security Partnership With Ecuador

In March, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced plans to undertake joint operations with the United States and other international allies, describing the initiative as a new phase in the fight against drug-related terrorism and illegal mining.

Despite the reported suspension of joint operations, Washington has continued to pursue closer security ties with Ecuador. Hegseth travelled to Ecuador on 19 November 2026, where he met President Noboa. Hegseth praised Ecuador's cooperation, telling Noboa that Washington 'had no stronger partner in going after narco-terrorists than you, your partners and your team in Ecuador.'