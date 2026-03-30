Donald Trump and Iran's meme war escalates with a now-viral AI video mocking the POTUS' bruised hand.

Iranian state media have released a Lego-style, AI‑generated propaganda video mocking President Donald Trump's handling of the US-Iran war. The latest instalment of the 'Victory Chronicles' also featured Trump's bruised right hand, a subject of much controversy in the news.

Trump's Bruised Hand Mocked in AI Video

The clip, originally released by Iran's Tasnim News Agency, depicts Trump's frustrated efforts to negotiate ceasefire terms in the war. About 30 seconds into the video, Trump can be seen panicking at the Oval Office, followed by a POV shot of his right hand turning black and blue.

Iran doesn't seem intimidated at all and has just released another Lego video mocking the coalition. pic.twitter.com/DBkeSCebH1 — Patricia Marins (@pati_marins64) March 27, 2026

The clip ends with Trump ascending a pyramid podium before holding up a sign saying 'Victory,' but the camera rotates to show his pants on fire, a reference to a schoolyard tease for liars. The camera also reveals the sign really says 'I'm a loser' on the opposite side.

Trump's bruised hand has been spotted on multiple occasions as early as August 2024, according to NBC News. Per Time magazine, Trump said he got the bruise from 'shaking hands with thousands of people' in December 2024. He also promised the press that same month that he would release his full medical report.

Diagnosis, Health Speculation, and Aspirin Use

In July 2025, Sean Barbabella, the POTUS' physician, said the bruising 'is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen,' according to a Forbes report.

Barbabella diagnosed the condition as chronic venous insufficiency, a 'benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.' The report also stated that 'there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease.'

Read more Is Donald Trump's Hand Injury Linked To Medical Infusions? POTUS Claims He Could Live To 200 Is Donald Trump's Hand Injury Linked To Medical Infusions? POTUS Claims He Could Live To 200

Trump sported a similar bruise on the back of his left hand in January 2026, when he attended the 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony at the World Economic Forum. The President bruised his hand after it hit a corner of the event's signing table, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

The bruising sparked speculation about the POTUS' health, particularly after he confirmed he had an MRI scan in October 2025. In a White House memo, Barbabella explained that the procedure was done as a preventative measure. 'The purpose of this imaging is preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function,' he stated.

'President Trump's cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal. There is no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels,' he added. 'The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation, or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health.'

Trump has admitted to taking large doses of aspirin daily so he could have 'nice, thin blood pouring through my heart.' 'They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart,' he told the Wall Street Journal.

Pakistan Wants to Mediate US and Iran Negotiations

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has accused the US of sending mixed messages about peace talks, allegedly expressing interest in negotiations while simultaneously planning to send in troops. Trump has insisted they're already negotiating with Iran to end the war.

On 29 March, Pakistan said it would host 'meaningful talks' to end the Iran conflict, hoping the US and Iran would join negotiation efforts in Islamabad. The US State Department and the White House have yet to respond to the invitation, Channel News Asia reported.