Trapped in the Past? Donald Trump Jr Still Shares £23M Jupiter Mansion With Ex-Fiancée Despite New Marriage
Co-owned with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the lavish waterfront estate has tripled in value but remains unsold months after Don Jr's new marriage.
Donald Trump Jr married Bettina Anderson last month, yet a $30 million (£23 million) ghost of his past refuses to let go. The presidential son continues to be associated with the sprawling waterfront mansion in Jupiter, Florida, purchased with his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The newlyweds have settled into a more modest townhouse in West Palm Beach, while this multimillion-dollar property is a reminder of his previous relationship.
A High-Value Asset Frozen in Time
Purchased for $9.7 million (£7.5 million), the six-bedroom, 11,200-square-foot home in the exclusive Admirals Cove community was bought together with his ex-fiancée in March 2021. It features direct Intracoastal Waterway access, a private dock, pool, chef's kitchen, wine room, elevator and expansive outdoor living spaces on 1.2 acres. The Jupiter mansion is located roughly 30 minutes from Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife Vanessa Trump and their five children, a proximity that was once considered a major advantage.
The property underwent major renovations and is now reportedly being marketed privately for around $30 million (£23 million). The sale has reportedly stalled despite strong buyer interest because both Donald Trump Jr and Guilfoyle's names remain on the deed, according to Realtor.com. Unlike a divorce, there is no court mechanism to force a resolution. Both parties must agree, and joint ownership outside of marriage necessitates mutual consent.
Guilfoyle, currently serving as the US Ambassador to Greece, has not publicly commented on the status of the property.
A Familiar Pattern in Political Family Properties
Co-ownership deadlocks of this kind are common in high-profile break-ups and have drawn prolonged media attention in other prominent political families.
The Obama family's homes in Washington, DC, and Martha's Vineyard have faced years of media scrutiny over their cost, security, and post-White House lifestyle, even though neither property was for sale. The Clintons' house in Chappaqua, New York, which they bought in 1999 as Bill left office, has been repeatedly dragged back into news coverage during elections and major political moments, becoming almost a symbol of their long public life.
This is not the first time a Trump family property has lingered in the spotlight. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's $24 million (£18.5 million) mansion on Miami's exclusive Indian Creek Island, nicknamed Billionaire Bunker, has attracted repeated media attention and scrutiny since they bought and renovated it.
The couple have also faced protests and regulatory scrutiny over a proposed $1.8 billion (£1.4 billion) luxury resort development in Albania. Trump-related real estate often becomes a spectacle for broader lifestyle and political narratives.
The Jupiter mansion remains privately marketed at $30 million (£23 million) and has not yet changed hands. Until Donald Trump Jr and Guilfoyle reach an agreement, either to sell or for one to buy out the other, the property will remain jointly held.
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