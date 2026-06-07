Donald Trump Jr married Bettina Anderson last month, yet a $30 million (£23 million) ghost of his past refuses to let go. The presidential son continues to be associated with the sprawling waterfront mansion in Jupiter, Florida, purchased with his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The newlyweds have settled into a more modest townhouse in West Palm Beach, while this multimillion-dollar property is a reminder of his previous relationship.

Donald Trump Jr. & Bettina Anderson just celebrated their Bahamas wedding 💍



Private island vibes and big smiles.



Congrats to the newlyweds! #TrumpJr #Wedding pic.twitter.com/Vpld9G4r38 — Andray (@andrayofficial) May 24, 2026

A High-Value Asset Frozen in Time

Purchased for $9.7 million (£7.5 million), the six-bedroom, 11,200-square-foot home in the exclusive Admirals Cove community was bought together with his ex-fiancée in March 2021. It features direct Intracoastal Waterway access, a private dock, pool, chef's kitchen, wine room, elevator and expansive outdoor living spaces on 1.2 acres. The Jupiter mansion is located roughly 30 minutes from Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife Vanessa Trump and their five children, a proximity that was once considered a major advantage.

Donald Trump Jr. vende su mansión en Florida… pero la noticia real es la plusvalía. 🌴💰

Compró en 2021 por $9.7M y hoy ronda $30M en Jupiter.

La clave no es lujo. Es comprar bien ubicado y en el momento correcto. 📈

Tu visión, mi misión. ✨#Florida #RealEstate #Inversion pic.twitter.com/LjzdM6c6tE — Beatriz Hoyos Realtor (@BeatrizHoy53017) April 24, 2026

The property underwent major renovations and is now reportedly being marketed privately for around $30 million (£23 million). The sale has reportedly stalled despite strong buyer interest because both Donald Trump Jr and Guilfoyle's names remain on the deed, according to Realtor.com. Unlike a divorce, there is no court mechanism to force a resolution. Both parties must agree, and joint ownership outside of marriage necessitates mutual consent.

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Guilfoyle, currently serving as the US Ambassador to Greece, has not publicly commented on the status of the property.

A Familiar Pattern in Political Family Properties

Co-ownership deadlocks of this kind are common in high-profile break-ups and have drawn prolonged media attention in other prominent political families.

The Obama family's homes in Washington, DC, and Martha's Vineyard have faced years of media scrutiny over their cost, security, and post-White House lifestyle, even though neither property was for sale. The Clintons' house in Chappaqua, New York, which they bought in 1999 as Bill left office, has been repeatedly dragged back into news coverage during elections and major political moments, becoming almost a symbol of their long public life.

This is not the first time a Trump family property has lingered in the spotlight. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's $24 million (£18.5 million) mansion on Miami's exclusive Indian Creek Island, nicknamed Billionaire Bunker, has attracted repeated media attention and scrutiny since they bought and renovated it.

🇺🇸🇦🇱 Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are building a luxury resort on Albania's southern coast next to a protected lagoon.



Protesters showed up. Private security dragged one away. Police watched and did nothing.



The locals are calling it a national betrayal; public Albanian land… pic.twitter.com/CA9X3OWkaw — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 30, 2026

The couple have also faced protests and regulatory scrutiny over a proposed $1.8 billion (£1.4 billion) luxury resort development in Albania. Trump-related real estate often becomes a spectacle for broader lifestyle and political narratives.

The Jupiter mansion remains privately marketed at $30 million (£23 million) and has not yet changed hands. Until Donald Trump Jr and Guilfoyle reach an agreement, either to sell or for one to buy out the other, the property will remain jointly held.