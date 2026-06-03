President Donald Trump's administration has unveiled a roughly 400-page proposal that would give the White House far greater authority over billions of dollars in federal grants across the United States, with the blueprint released on Friday outlining new political criteria that funding recipients would need to meet before receiving government support.

The Trump administration has repeatedly sought to reshape how federal money is distributed since returning to office, arguing that taxpayer-funded programmes should align more closely with presidential priorities. Those efforts have already faced resistance from Congress and legal challenges in the courts, where critics have questioned whether the executive branch can exert such sweeping control over funds that lawmakers have already authorised.

The newly released proposal, published with relatively little public attention, lays out what could become one of the administration's most consequential attempts to influence the direction of federal spending. The document covers a vast range of grant programmes touching healthcare, housing, transportation and scientific research, sectors that collectively account for billions of dollars in annual government funding.

Funding Plan Expands White House Oversight

At the heart of the proposal is a requirement that all federal grants receive approval from political appointees within the administration. Under the draft framework, those officials would be tasked with determining whether grant awards 'demonstrably advance the president's policy priorities.'

That language marks a notable departure from the traditional grant-making process, which has generally relied on agency experts, programme requirements and statutory criteria established by Congress. Critics are likely to argue that the proposed system risks introducing political considerations into decisions that have historically been guided by technical expertise or legislative mandates.

The administration, however, has framed the initiative as a measure designed to protect public money and ensure accountability in government spending. Supporters of the approach contend that elected leaders should have greater influence over how taxpayer funds are distributed, particularly when grants support projects tied to national policy goals.

The proposal also signals the White House's intention to scrutinise organisations and programmes more closely before federal money is awarded. According to the blueprint, funding decisions would increasingly be evaluated through the lens of whether recipients align with the administration's objectives.

Blueprint Raises Questions Over Political Tests

One of the most controversial elements of the document is its suggestion that grants could be withheld from projects or organisations deemed inconsistent with what the administration describes as American values or presidential priorities.

That prospect is likely to intensify an already heated debate over the limits of executive authority. Congress traditionally controls federal spending through the appropriations process, while agencies are responsible for implementing programmes according to laws enacted by lawmakers.

The Trump administration's proposal appears to push that boundary further by creating an additional layer of political review. Whether such a system could survive legal scrutiny remains uncertain, particularly given ongoing disputes over the president's authority to redirect, pause or condition funding approved by Congress.

The blueprint itself does not represent a final policy. Instead, it serves as a detailed roadmap for how the administration hopes to restructure federal grant programmes in the future. As with many regulatory proposals, it could face revisions, legal challenges or political opposition before any provisions take effect.

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What is clear from the document is the scale of the administration's ambitions. The proposal stretches across hundreds of pages and reaches into some of the federal government's largest funding streams. If implemented, it would place presidential appointees at the centre of decisions affecting research institutions, housing initiatives, transportation projects and healthcare programmes throughout the country.

For now, the proposal remains a blueprint rather than an enacted policy. No final changes have been confirmed, and the practical impact on federal grant recipients remains uncertain. Until formal rules are adopted and tested through the political and legal process, the administration's plans should be viewed as proposed measures rather than settled government policy.