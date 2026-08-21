A resurfaced video of Donald Trump embracing Erika Kirk has triggered another wave of online speculation. Social media users are now buzzing about a particular moment where Kirk apparently touched Trump's alleged 'diaper' in an event.

The footage dates back to 21 September 2025, when Turning Point USA held a memorial for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The event drew tens of thousands of mourners and featured Trump, Vice President JD Vance and several senior figures from his administration.

Trump delivered a lengthy tribute to Charlie, who was assassinated at Utah Valley University on 10 September. At the end of his remarks, the POTUS invited Erika back on stage. The pair embraced as the crowd watched and cheered.

Photographs and video from the event showed Trump holding Charlie's widow tightly during an emotional moment.

Read more Erika Kirk's Earlier 'Countdown' Posts Draw Online Scrutiny After Charlie Kirk's Assassination Erika Kirk's Earlier 'Countdown' Posts Draw Online Scrutiny After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Old Clip Fuels Fresh Speculation

The embrace has since been revisited online, with some viewers comparing Trump's public display of affection towards Erika with his often more restrained appearances alongside Melania Trump.

However, there is no evidence that the interaction between Trump and Erika was anything more than a public expression of sympathy following Charlie's death.

A separate camera angle has also attracted attention. In the clip, Erika appears to briefly place her hand against the lower part of Trump's jacket before immediately moving it away.

Some social media users claimed the footage showed her touching what they described as a 'diaper'. However, that description remains speculation as the video alone does not establish what she touched or what was underneath Trump's clothing.

Erika Kirk had to move her hand up to avoid Trump's diaper. pic.twitter.com/kZOsqzvtyb — Chris Wozney (@ChrisWozney) August 20, 2026

Nevertheless, the uncertainty did little to stop the jokes.

'What the heck is that thing?,' one viewer on X asked.

'Hope she washed up afterwards,' another commented.

"Ooooh. What's that you're hiding?," an intrigued viewer wrote.

'I don't think it's just a diaper. It looks more like some appliance to help him walk,' someone assumed.

'That is not a diaper. That is a square. It must be portable medical equipment,' another person speculated.

Erika Kirk's Growing Political Role

The viral moment comes as Erika has taken on a far more prominent role in America's conservative movement. Just three days before the memorial, Turning Point USA's board unanimously appointed her as its new CEO and chair.

The organisation said Charlie had previously told executives that he wanted his wife to lead the group if he died. Erika has since positioned herself as the guardian of her late husband's political legacy. Turning Point USA currently lists her as CEO and board chair.

Erika's relationship with Trump is also politically significant. Charlie was a major ally of Trump and played an important role in mobilising young conservative voters. Trump has repeatedly praised his former ally and continued to publicly support Erika.

For now, the resurfaced footage is drawing attention for its unusual appearance on social media. But behind the viral jokes is a more consequential story: Erika Kirk has moved from being the widow of a powerful conservative activist to becoming one of the movement's most visible figures herself.