A drag performer appeared to reenact the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on stage at a San Francisco LGBTQ nightclub less than a year after his killing, according to a video circulating on social media. The sequence took place on 7 August 2026 at Oasis during the opening night of the touring Turning Point US Gay show.

In the clip, a performer in a white 'Freedom' T-shirt marked with apparent blood and a simulated neck wound dances to 'Bulletproof' while images of Kirk appear on a screen behind the stage. The footage has prompted criticism online over its depiction of a real political killing.

Charlie Kirk Assassination Depiction

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Kirk was assassinated on 10 September 2025 during a Turning Point USA speaking event at Utah Valley University. Investigators said he was struck in the neck by a bullet.

Tyler Robinson, who was 22 at the time, later turned himself in and has been charged with aggravated murder and related offences.

This article does not make any finding about his guilt, and the status of the criminal case is not established in the materials reviewed.

The San Francisco performance occurred less than a year after Kirk's death, which helps explain why the clip has drawn attention beyond the show's usual political-satire audience. The circulating footage alone does not establish the identities of every performer involved or their intended message.

Charlie Kirk Reenactment Draws Criticism Online

The footage prompted criticism on X, where commenters said the performance crossed a line by using a real political killing as material for entertainment.

The reaction focused on the staged injury, blood-stained costume and soundtrack. Raff Hell (@raffhell) wrote: 'Mocking someone's murder for entertainment crosses a line that shouldn't be controversial.' The staging made the scene appear less like broad political satire and more like a portrayal of Kirk's death.

Several users also questioned whether a recent assassination should be incorporated into a touring comedy or drag production at all. Friedman Fighter (@FriedmanFight) said the video showed people 'celebrating the political assassination of their enemies', while Viral Videos (@ViralVideos) called it 'vile and nasty'.

Drag Parodies of Erika Kirk and Candace Owens

The wider touring show advertises drag portrayals of several conservative public figures. A 5 September ticket listing for the Salt Lake City date names Lauren Banall as host 'as Erika Kirk', Sky Faux as Charlie Kirk and Divina 3.0 as Candace Owens.

Drag queen ‘Erika Querk’ dresses up as Charlie Kirk’s widow to mock her over her husband’s assassination.



“I just wanna go home. I’ve never been a victim of gun violence personally before.” pic.twitter.com/zfIUZwnp8U — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 6, 2026

The same listing names performances as Karoline Leavitt, Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem, Nancy Reagan, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Melania Trump and Elon Musk.

It describes the production as a 'right-wing parody drag show for charity' and says the event is raising money for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Drag queens mock Charlie Kirk by depicting him as P Diddy and Kim Jong Un as man dressed as Candace Owens dances on stage. pic.twitter.com/BYqfYyyQjS — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 18, 2026

Los Angeles listings for earlier shows also advertised portrayals of Erika Kirk, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nicki Minaj. The listings support that these characters form part of the show's broader comic format, but do not establish which roles appeared at Oasis on 7 August.

Tour and Fundraising Context

Turning Point US Gay describes itself as 'America's favorite right-wing-parody drag show' on its official website. The site says its 'fund-rager' has raised more than $40,000 (about £29,257) for the ACLU.

That fundraising figure is an organiser claim, and the website does not provide audited accounts or detail how funds were received, transferred or spent. A separate Salt Lake City ticket page similarly says that date will raise money for the ACLU.

The show's official website lists a continuing tour, while the supplied event report names planned stops in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Denver, New York City and Orlando.