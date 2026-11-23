Employees at Marseille's Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (Mucem) have renewed their industrial action, with unions issuing a fresh strike notice covering 23 to 29 November following the controversial return of museum president Pierre-Olivier Costa.

Costa announced his return on 1 November after his four-month suspension expired on 31 October. He said he intended to resume his duties on 2 November, although he initially worked remotely.

More than 100 employees attended the 2 November general assembly. Union representatives said approximately 85% of those who voted supported industrial action.

Industrial Action Over Reinstatement

Union representatives and museum staff voted for the walkout after expressing opposition to Costa's continued leadership of the southern French institution. President Emmanuel Macron appointed Costa to lead Mucem in October 2022, with his tenure beginning on 12 November that year. He previously served as Brigitte Macron's chief of staff from 2017 to 2022.

During Costa's four-month absence, Anne-Marie Le Guével of the General Inspectorate of Cultural Affairs served as interim president. Following the initial walkout on 3 November, staff voted to suspend the strike pending Costa's physical return to the museum, while keeping their original strike notice active.

Unions are demanding the extension of his suspension, the full release of the internal administrative inquiry's conclusions and formal measures to protect employees from alleged management misconduct. A scheduled management committee meeting at the museum was also cancelled because of the industrial action.

Allegations of Sexual Harassment

The workplace dispute stems from formal complaints alleging Costa made repeated sexist and degrading remarks to staff members, alongside allegations of workplace bullying and intrusions into employees' private lives.

A Mucem communications executive, who submitted a formal workplace complaint in October 2025 and was subsequently placed on medical leave, alleged that Costa approached him during an evening event at the Marseille museum on 8 August 2025 and repeatedly made sexually explicit demands.

'He must've said it 30 times,' the staffer stated in his account of the incident. 'His face was right up close to mine, he had a mad look in his eyes.' Although investigators did not identify a direct witness to the alleged exchange, other employees reportedly described behaviour by Costa towards the communications executive that they considered inappropriate.

An IGAC report also documented allegations from a second former Mucem staff member, who told investigators that Costa had repeatedly made sexual propositions to him. He described the alleged remarks as frequent and said he deflected them through humour.

Criminal Probe and Denials

The Marseille prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation on 17 March 2026 into suspected workplace-related moral and sexual harassment. The investigation followed a report submitted by a Mucem employee in October 2025 and subsequently referred to prosecutors by the Ministry of Culture.

Prosecutors later expanded the criminal inquiry to examine suspicions of favouritism in public contracting. A separate audit by the General Inspectorate of Cultural Affairs concluded that museum management breached ethical obligations through inappropriate behaviour and suspected favouritism, prompting the Ministry of Culture to suspend Costa and general manager Véronique Haché for four months starting 1 July.

Costa has denied the allegations, telling investigators that he did not remember speaking to the communications employee on the evening in question.

He also rejected claims that he made sexual advances towards colleagues, stating, 'I don't speak to people in that manner.' In a letter to staff following his return, he reiterated his innocence. He had previously said he wanted the matter resolved transparently.