Donald Trump's health has become the subject of renewed online speculation following a series of public appearances during his recent state visit to China, where social media users closely analysed the US president's posture, energy levels and behaviour during official events.

The 79-year-old travelled to Beijing alongside a delegation of senior American business leaders and technology executives for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping focused on trade relations, investment and economic cooperation. Attention online quickly shifted toward Trump's appearance, with some users questioning whether he could be suffering from what they described as a form of 'sleeping sickness' after several public appearances where he appeared fatigued.

Images from a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People also prompted widespread discussion after users focused on Trump's noticeably widened stance while standing beside Xi. Some commentators on X linked the posture to broader concerns about ageing and mobility, while others speculated about the president's overall health. The White House has repeatedly rejected suggestions that Trump is experiencing cognitive or physical decline.

NEWS! Trump relishing the opportunity to fall asleep in meetings in China https://t.co/BMGGh1jEq5 — NewsThump (@newsthump) May 14, 2026

Trump's Stance And Closed-Eye Clips

Discussion surrounding Trump's appearance intensified after clips from meetings and ceremonial events in Beijing circulated widely online, with several users claiming the president appeared unusually tired throughout the visit.

Some commentators pointed to moments where Trump appeared tired during public events, while others referenced previous appearances that sparked similar online discussion.

Additional attention centred on Trump's stance during the ceremony with Xi after users shared medical studies discussing gait changes associated with ageing and neurological conditions. One study published by the US National Center for Biotechnology Information noted that some gait disorders can be associated with cognitive decline, though no doctor involved in Trump's care has publicly suggested the president suffers from dementia or a related condition.

The debate also revived discussion surrounding bruising previously photographed on Trump's hands and reports of swelling around his ankles, both of which had already generated speculation earlier this year.

Trump Defends Cognitive Fitness

Trump and his allies have repeatedly dismissed claims questioning his health, with the president frequently pointing to previous cognitive tests and medical examinations.

Read more 'Dozy Don' Trump Accused of Sleeping Through Meetings More Often Than 'Sleepy Joe' Biden 'Dozy Don' Trump Accused of Sleeping Through Meetings More Often Than 'Sleepy Joe' Biden

During a cabinet meeting earlier this year, Trump claimed he had successfully completed multiple cognitive assessments and described the exams as difficult for many people. He also repeated comments he has made publicly in previous interviews about correctly recalling a sequence of words during one of the tests.

The White House has continued insisting the president remains fit to serve, while supporters argue that online clips are being taken out of context. Questions about the health of ageing political leaders have become increasingly prominent in American politics.

Late-Night Posts, Viral Clips Overshadow China Summit

Trump arrived in Beijing alongside several prominent American executives connected to the technology, aviation and manufacturing sectors as officials attempted to improve relations following months of economic tensions between Washington and Beijing. However, online attention remained heavily focused on viral clips and photographs from the visit.

Although Trump later described the meetings positively, online discussion remained focused on the president. Critics also pointed to the president's late-night activity on Truth Social, where he continued posting messages during the overseas visit, prompting further debate about his sleep schedule and workload.

Trump had one of his worst mental health episodes yet last night, posting over 55 times in 3 hours. Here is the list:



10:15 PM - Accuses Obama of attempting a coup in 2016

10:15 PM - Says Obama worked with CIA to overthrow Trump

10:15 PM - Reposts tweet saying Obama is a… — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 12, 2026

This is what he’s doing ahead of a hugely consequential meeting with Xi Jinping while inflation soars out of control.



He is unwell. And getting worse by the day. https://t.co/FSvOU0wuG8 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 12, 2026

Despite continued speculation across social media and commentary platforms, no official medical update has been issued suggesting any significant change in Trump's health. However, questions surrounding the president's physical condition are likely to continue as public appearances remain closely scrutinised ahead of the next phase of the US political cycle.