Donald Trump's political standing has taken a sharp downturn, with the latest American Research Group poll showing the President's approval rating cratering to a historic low of 30%. This figure, recorded during a survey conducted between 16 and 20 June 2026, signals a significant erosion of support among the American electorate, placing the administration's economic strategy under intense scrutiny.

The survey of 1,100 adults indicates a growing disconnect between the White House and the public, with 66% of respondents explicitly disapproving of the President's performance. The data paints a bleak picture for the administration, particularly regarding its management of the national economy.

The internet responded with the sort of brutal shorthand only which it can manage, from 'a group chat where most people have muted notifications' to open mockery of the president's support base.

American Research Group published its latest monthly national survey of adults, a poll that has tracked Trump's standing through 2026 and now shows him at 26% approval on handling the economy, with 70% disapproving.

The same poll found 65% of respondents believe the national economy is in recession, a grim enough number on its own, but one that helps explain why the White House is getting little comfort from these figures.

Trump Approval Ratings Tank To Historic 30%

The poll's topline number is the one drawing the biggest reaction. Trump's 30% approval is tied to what the source describes as a fresh low in the American Research Group series, down from 31% in May and 32% in April, while disapproval has climbed to 66%.

The survey also shows a souring view of the broader economy, with only 6% saying the national economy is getting better and 73% saying it is getting worse. On household finances, just 3% said their situation is getting better, while 73% said it is getting worse.

That is the kind of backdrop that makes a president's approval numbers look less like a political weather report and more like a warning siren.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle pushed back when Newsweek asked for comment, saying, 'The ultimate poll was November 5, 2024, when nearly 80 million Americans overwhelmingly elected him.'

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A Group Chat With Muted Notifications

A Reddit post asking how people felt about Trump's latest poll numbers quickly turned into a pile-on, with one user saying, 'At that point, it's not a rating; it's a group chat where most people have muted notifications.'

One commenter argued that the president's approval 'should be much lower', while another wrote, 'That is a stubborn 30%. He has done nothing to earn their approval.' Another response compared the number to historical political collapse, saying, 'Nixon left at 23%.'

Some users framed the result as evidence of a hardened political bloc rather than a persuadable public, while others pointed to economic pain as the real driver. One post said bluntly that Trump still has support because 'those people live in a bubble and only trust Fox and MAGA influencers.'

Another summed up the mood with a line that landed because it was so bleakly simple: 'Since an economic argument can no longer be made, are we truly down to only people who want the cruelty?'

What The Poll Says

The American Research Group survey sampled 1,100 adults nationwide between 16 and 20 June, with a margin of error of ±3 percentage points. It found 30% approved of Trump's handling of his job, 66% disapproved, and 4% were undecided.

On the economy, the numbers were harsher still. Just 26% approved of the way Trump is handling it, 70% disapproved, and 4% were undecided. Among independents, the group most likely to decide close elections, 25% approved of his job performance and 20% approved of his handling of the economy.

That leaves Trump with a political problem that is simple to describe and ugly to solve. The economy is dragging, voters are sour, and even the usual noise machine has not been able to drown out the numbers.

The White House can insist the 'real' poll was the 2024 election, but June 2026 is looking pretty grim by any normal standard.

Whether this decline in Donald Trump's job performance is a temporary dip or a long-term trend remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the administration faces a steep climb to regain the confidence of a weary public as economic concerns continue to dominate the national conversation.