Donald Trump has nominated former Oklahoma state trooper Lance Schroyer to run US immigration enforcement and has vowed that, if confirmed, Schroyer will oversee the detention and removal of migrants at a rate 'never seen before,' according to a Truth Social post published on Saturday.

Trump putting hardline immigration enforcement at the centre of his political message, repeatedly casting the Department of Homeland Security and its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arm as the sharp end of his promised crackdown on illegal immigration. ICE, which sits under the Department of Homeland Security, has long been a lightning rod in US politics, criticised by immigrant-rights groups while championed by Trump and his allies as a crucial tool of border security.

In his post, Trump said he had formally nominated Schroyer to serve as ICE director and urged the US Senate to 'CONFIRM Lance, IMMEDIATELY Do not delay.' The nomination, if it moves forward, will put the relatively low-profile law enforcement veteran into a national spotlight and set up another partisan battle over how aggressively the United States should police and deport undocumented migrants.

Trump framed Schroyer as both a loyalist and a field-tested operator. 'Lance has over 29 YEARS of Law Enforcement experience in Oklahoma A State where I WON all 77 Counties in 2016, 2020, and 2024!' he wrote, linking Schroyer's policing credentials to his own electoral dominance in the deeply conservative state. He described the nominee as a former Oklahoma state trooper and United States Marine, a 'PATRIOT with real operational experience' and 'proven leader' who has spent decades 'locking up the worst of the worst.'

Trump also highlighted Schroyer's work with the 287(g) programme, a legally contentious mechanism through which local police forces partner with ICE and effectively act as immigration agents. According to Trump, Schroyer 'spearheaded 287g Law Enforcement partnerships with ICE' and has 'firsthand experience getting Illegal Aliens OFF our streets.' That is exactly the kind of résumé the President appears to want as he promises an unprecedented wave of removals.

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The most striking line in Trump's announcement was his claim that Schroyer 'has what it takes to DETAIN AND DEPORT Illegal Alien Criminals, including murders, rapists, and drug traffickers at a rate never seen before.' It is a telling choice of words, designed to reassure supporters that a second Trump term would take immigration enforcement further and faster than his first.

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Trump went on to assert that 'our Administration has the HIGHEST Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP than ANY other President, by far. It's not even close!' That claim, made without supporting data in the post, reflects his broader habit of treating immigration statistics as political proof points rather than neutral numbers. Whether the Senate or independent analysts will agree with his boast is another matter, and nothing in Saturday's statement provided the underlying figures.

By tying Schroyer's future to promises of historic deportation levels and wrapping both in the familiar slogan 'MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,' Trump is once again linking domestic security, crime and immigration into a single, emotionally loaded narrative. The emphasis on 'Illegal Alien Criminals' is deliberate, even though deportation policies inevitably reach far beyond those convicted of serious offences.

Homeland Security Chief Backs Trump's ICE Pick, Lance Schroyer

If there were any doubt that the upper ranks of the Department of Homeland Security are aligned with Trump's plan, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin moved quickly to dispel it. In a statement to CNN, Mullin called Schroyer a 'great pick' and said he was 'confident Lance's strong leadership and firsthand experience will empower the men and women of ICE to deport criminal illegal aliens, secure the homeland, and protect the American people'.

Mullin, himself an Oklahoma politician, stressed that Schroyer is 'coming straight from the operational field,' where he worked alongside state and federal partners through the 287(g) framework. For Trump's base, that detail is meant to be reassuring. It suggests a director who has spent more time in squad cars and briefing rooms than on television panels or think tank stages.

What is missing for now is any counterweight. Immigrant advocates, civil liberties lawyers and opposition politicians have not yet had the chance to dissect Schroyer's record or Trump's claims about past ICE and Customs and Border Protection arrest levels. No broader data or independent verification accompanied the president's boast of a 'rate never seen before,' and until that emerges, his assertions should be treated with caution rather than taken at face value.

The nomination will now depend on the US Senate, where Democrats and moderate Republicans may probe how far Schroyer is willing to go in implementing Trump's mass-deportation rhetoric and how that would play out in practice for local communities, courts and detention centres. It is not yet clear how quickly a confirmation hearing will be scheduled, or whether Schroyer will face organised resistance from civil rights groups.

For all the capital letters and exclamation marks in Trump's Truth Social post, the reality is that this story is still in its early stages. There is a name, a promise and a political script, but no public confirmation hearing, no released plan and no independent data to substantiate talk of unmatched deportation rates. Until those pieces are on the table, much of what Trump has promised about Lance Schroyer and ICE remains ambition rather than established fact, and should be taken, as ever with this President's proclamations, with a grain of salt.