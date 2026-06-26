Tucker Carlson has publicly broken ranks with Donald Trump, branding the US president 'weak over Iran war' during a podcast interview released on Wednesday, in which he criticised Trump's handling of escalating tensions with Tehran and mocked his rhetoric as 'ineffective posturing'.

Carlson had long been seen as broadly aligned with Trump, particularly during his time at Fox News, but the relationship has frayed in recent months as disagreements over US foreign policy, especially Iran, have become more pronounced. The latest remarks came during an appearance on the Jack Neel Podcast, where Carlson revisited Trump's repeated threats on Truth Social to 'eliminate' Iran's regime while simultaneously signalling interest in negotiations.

Tucker Carlson Calls Trump 'Weak Over Iran War'

Speaking candidly, Carlson argued that Trump's approach exposed a contradiction at the heart of his leadership style. He suggested the former president understood the risks of escalation but failed to adjust his tone accordingly.

According to Carlson, Trump 'knew' the conflict risked spiralling into what he described as a 'massive mistake,' particularly once it became clear there was 'no obvious military solution' to Iran. Instead of recalibrating, Carlson said Trump attempted to 'posture his way out of it' through increasingly aggressive public statements.

Carlson pointed specifically to Trump's repeated social media posts threatening Tehran, arguing they ultimately undermined his credibility on the global stage. 'After like the 400th Truth Social,' he said, Iran and other observers 'reached the same conclusion that everyone on the globe reached, which is this guy's not strong, he's weak.'

Carlson pushed the point further, arguing that genuine strength rarely needs to announce itself. 'Strong people don't brag about how strong they are,' he said. 'They just punch you in the face and end the conversation.'

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'Shut Up' Remark Signals Deeper Rift

The most jarring moment came when Carlson, in a rare show of open disdain, dismissed Trump outright. 'Shut up, b*tch! I don't take you seriously,' he said, framing the comment as a reaction to what he sees as empty bravado rather than a personal attack.

Carlson illustrated his argument with a story about his father, who he said had boxed 'at one point,' describing two types of confrontational people. One group, he explained, relies on loud threats and chest-puffing. The other says little and acts decisively.

'You don't have to worry about those guys,' he said of the first group. 'And then there are guys who don't say anything, just knock you cold. Those are the people you need to be afraid of.'

He then placed Trump squarely in the former category, likening him to someone constantly demanding confrontation without following through. It is a characterisation that critics of Trump have made before, but rarely in such direct terms from a former ally.

There has been no immediate public response from Trump to Carlson's remarks. His Truth Social account, however, has continued to feature commentary on foreign policy and US global standing, including references to Iran. Without a direct rebuttal, the criticism hangs there, unanswered, at least for now.

Online, the clip has circulated widely across X and YouTube, where reactions have split along familiar lines. Some users praised Carlson for 'finally saying it,' while others accused him of opportunism or attempting to distance himself from a political figure whose positions have become harder to defend.

A few commentators noted the language itself, unusually coarse even by current standards, as evidence that the break is not just ideological but personal.

The episode also underscores a broader question about Trump's foreign policy messaging as tensions with Iran continue to simmer. If Carlson is right that the rhetoric signals weakness rather than strength, it complicates a narrative Trump has relied on for years. If he is wrong, then the criticism may simply reflect shifting alliances within conservative media rather than a substantive policy divide. Either way, the disagreement is now out in the open and not subtle. Nothing is confirmed beyond Carlson's own remarks and publicly available posts.

There has been no official response from the White House regarding Carlson's comments. However, as the political temperature rises, the rift between the two men suggests that the consensus that once defined the MAGA movement is becoming increasingly fragile. For now, the criticism remains unanswered, leaving observers to wonder whether this is a temporary dispute or the beginning of a lasting separation within the American Right.