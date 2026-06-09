King Charles III and Prince Harry have both publicly expressed support for Ukraine in recent months despite their continuing family estrangement, highlighting a rare area where father and son have delivered similar messages on a major international issue.

The latest example came on 8 June when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met the King at Windsor Castle following talks in London with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and European leaders. The discussions focused on continued support for Ukraine as the country seeks military, economic and diplomatic backing amid the ongoing war with Russia.

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Following the audience, Zelenskyy thanked the King, the British people and the United Kingdom for what he described as continued support for Ukraine. The meeting also came weeks after Prince Harry used a high-profile appearance in Kyiv to voice his own support for the country, drawing attention to a shared position despite ongoing tensions within the Royal Family.

King Charles Hosts Zelenskyy at Windsor Castle

President Zelenskyy's audience with King Charles took place at Windsor Castle after a series of diplomatic meetings centred on Ukraine's security and future support from European allies. The Ukrainian leader later shared details of the meeting on social media, thanking the King for his continued backing of Ukraine and acknowledging Britain's role in supporting the country throughout the conflict.

I thank @Keir_Starmer, @EmmanuelMacron, and @bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz for their support. We met in the important E3–Ukraine format. A substantive discussion focused on our defense. I informed them about the situation on the battlefield and Russia’s losses. For five… pic.twitter.com/1Yc0X7oopq — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 7, 2026

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, King Charles has repeatedly expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Members of the Royal Family have also met Ukrainian representatives on several occasions and highlighted humanitarian initiatives linked to the war.

While the King acts in a constitutional capacity and does not set government policy, meetings between senior royals and international leaders are often viewed as symbolic demonstrations of Britain's support for allied nations.

As always, a good audience with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I thank His Majesty, the people, and the entire United Kingdom for their ironclad support for our people.



Photo: The Royal Family.@RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/XVTc1Uebfn — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 8, 2026

Prince Harry's Kyiv Visit

In April, Prince Harry travelled to Ukraine and addressed the Kyiv Security Forum during an unannounced visit to the capital.

Speaking as a military veteran and founder of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex urged international leaders not to lose focus on the conflict and stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine.

Harry praised the resilience of the Ukrainian people and concluded his remarks with the phrase 'Slava Ukraini', meaning 'Glory to Ukraine'. The visit also included meetings connected to support for wounded service personnel and veterans, an issue closely associated with the Invictus Games movement.

It is always a pleasure to welcome Prince Harry to Kyiv🇺🇦



I am deeply moved by the warmth with which Prince Harry speaks about our people – those he meets here in Ukraine and around the world through the Invictus Games.



Thank you, Your Royal Highness – for your consistent… pic.twitter.com/ZjnyEdRE1o — Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) April 23, 2026

The trip marked one of Harry's highest-profile international engagements in recent months and reinforced his long-standing focus on military and veterans' causes.

Parallel Messages of Support for Ukraine

Relations between the Duke of Sussex and the Royal Family remain strained following Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to the United States.

While the King's meeting with Zelenskyy and Harry's visit to Kyiv were unrelated events, both men used separate public engagements to express support for Ukraine as the conflict continues.

Their appearances do not signal any change in family relations. However, they offered a rare example of the King and his younger son publicly delivering a similar message on an issue that remains central to international diplomacy and European security.