Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas, a foundational member of the multi-platinum R&B trio TLC, has found herself at the centre of a political controversy following reports of her financial ties to Republican Party funds. The singer, known for the group's chart-topping run in the 1990s, is now navigating public scrutiny after donation records and a reshared social media video drew significant online attention.

What began as a series of leaked donation records has evolved into a broader debate about celebrity influence and online misinformation. As fans of the 'Waterfalls' singer grapple with the revelations, Chilli has stepped forward with a clarification, seeking to reconcile her personal values with her recorded actions.

Chilli Clarifies Her Political Identity

The controversy gained prominence this week when Chilli took to social media to address allegations that she had aligned herself with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. In a direct address to her followers, the singer stated that she does not subscribe to the political label associated with the modern Republican base.

'I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to American people,' Chilli said in a statement shared on Instagram, seeking to distance herself from the rhetoric often associated with President Donald Trump's core supporters. She described her political perspective as more nuanced than a simple party affiliation, presenting herself as an independent thinker who prioritises specific issues over partisan loyalty.

She also admitted to making mistakes because she did not 'read the fine print.' 'I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans,' she added, noting that these two issues are dear to her since her father is a veteran and she loves children. She has asked for understanding as she navigates the controversy.

The Denial of the Michelle Obama Conspiracy Video

Compounding the controversy was the claim that Chilli shared a conspiracy theory involving former first lady Michelle Obama. She clarified that she was not aware of the reshare until people started contacting her about it.

Read more TLC's Chilli Denies She Is 'MAGA', Apologises For 'Accidental' Repost Accusing Michelle Obama of Being A Man TLC's Chilli Denies She Is 'MAGA', Apologises For 'Accidental' Repost Accusing Michelle Obama of Being A Man

'Let me say this first: I have the utmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama, and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or to any woman,' she said in a video. Chilli stressed that she did not intentionally reshare the video and attributed the error to limited familiarity with technology.

Users reacted with a mixture of scepticism and disappointment to her statement. Critics argued that the resharing of the video undermines the credibility of her stated independent political stance. Some also encouraged Chilli to stand by her choice, expressing their belief that her denials do not reflect her true position.

Financial Records Reveal Donations to Republican Funds

Despite her 'Not MAGA' declaration, federal records indicate a consistent pattern of financial support for organisations tied to Donald Trump's political apparatus. According to the Federal Election Commission, Thomas made a series of contributions throughout the 2024 election cycle that have only recently come to light.

The data shows that Chilli donated multiple times to Trump-affiliated funds. She donated $210.60 (approximately £166) to WinRed, the Republican Party's primary fundraising platform. Further records detailed a payment of $340.60 (approximately £269) to the Trump National Committee JFC, as well as a contribution of $486.54 (approximately £384) to Never Surrender Inc., a group associated with the president's legal and political defence, according to reports.

These figures represent a total of approximately $1,037.74 (approximately £820) in direct support of funds she now claims to distance herself from. Chilli's spokesperson confirmed to a publication that there were 17 donations 'made over time', clarifying that they were 'set up as automatic recurring contributions.' Chilli reportedly made the donations out of her 'desire to give back', with the money 'directed toward causes she deeply believes in.'