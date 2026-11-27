Italy has accused Ukraine of breaching Libya's sovereignty after Kyiv used sea drones to hit a Russian warship in Benghazi. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome had no warning before the strike on Sunday 22 November. He called the breach a mistake. The row pits Kyiv against a key European backer.

Libya supplied nearly 24 per cent of Italy's crude oil imports in 2025, according to figures from Italy's intelligence services. Italian foreign policy analysts warn that wider fighting in Libya could threaten those supplies. Tajani also named Italian troops and the energy company Eni in Libya among his concerns.

How Ukraine Hit the Russian Ships Off Libya

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that seven Ukrainian sea drones sank the corvette Merkury, which Russia commissioned in 2023. He called the operation 'exemplary' and said the drones struck the cargo ship Angara, which Kyiv says carried Russian weapons. Ukraine's Security Service said a mother ship launched the drones near the target. Zelenskyy said the attack also destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter on board and shared footage of the strikes in the post below.

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the… pic.twitter.com/eW6DGfPuIZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

Officials linked to the Libyan National Army, which holds eastern Libya, gave a different account. They said two drones struck the corvette and badly damaged it, injuring at least 10 people, including Libyans and Russians. The army said two of its naval officers had died. Hours after the warship attack, local media reported that another sea drone had struck a Maltese-flagged commercial ship off Benghazi.

Why Libyan Oil and Migration Worry Italy

Libya remains Italy's top crude supplier. Libyan crude made up 26.3 per cent of Italy's crude oil imports from January to May, according to the fuel industry association Unem. Aldo Liga, a research fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies, told Al Jazeera escalation could make the Strait of Sicily volatile and put trade routes at risk. 'Instability in Libya is perceived as a direct threat to Italy's national interests,' Liga said.

Libya is the main departure point for migrants crossing the sea to Italy. Rome has funded and trained Libyan coastguard units to curb irregular crossings. Italy has sent Ukraine more than €3 billion ($3.29 billion, about £2.6 billion) in military aid, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The League, a party in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition, criticised the strike, and its leader Matteo Salvini opposes further weapons shipments.

What Comes Next for Italy and Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a statement that the vessels were legitimate targets. He added that Kyiv meant no harm to Libya or its people and respects Libya's territorial integrity. Musa al-Koni, a vice-president of the Tripoli-based Presidential Council, called the attack a declaration of war against Libya.

Tajani told Corriere della Sera on Wednesday that 'Italy was absolutely unaware of Kyiv's intentions.' He promised Italy would remain at Ukraine's side. His priority, he said, is to stop the war spreading to new fronts. Alessia Melcangi of the Atlantic Council told Al Jazeera the rebuke is partly diplomatic damage control.