Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has been ordered to pay £36,033 ($47,216) towards his adopted son Jonah Bevin's legal fees after a judge rejected his request for retroactive and future child support.

Jefferson Family Court Judge Angela Johnson also ordered Bevin's former wife, Glenna Bevin, to contribute £14,101 ($18,477.50), bringing the combined award to approximately £50,134 ($65,693.50).

The ruling, issued on 25 November 2026, followed an 18-month legal dispute involving financial disclosure disagreements and contempt proceedings, according to the Courier Journal.

Matt Bevin Ordered to Pay £36,033 in Legal Fees

Johnson ordered Matt to cover the larger share of Jonah's legal expenses, citing his greater financial resources and more extensive delaying conduct.

According to WLKY, the judge found that both parents had acted in bad faith during the discovery process. They submitted heavily redacted financial documents and delayed providing their marital settlement agreement. Johnson said their conduct was intended to 'delay and frustrate proceedings', describing Matt's refusal to comply with court orders as 'indeed contemptuous'.

The Courier Journal reported that Jonah's lawyers had billed approximately £50,897 ($66,693.50) between March 2025 and September 2026. After deducting £763 ($1,000) already paid, the outstanding amount was approximately £50,134 ($65,693.50).

Matt must pay £36,033 ($47,216), while Glenna is responsible for £14,101 ($18,477.50). Both payments are due within 30 days.

Judge Rejects Jonah Bevin's Child Support Claim

Despite securing the legal-fee award, Jonah was unsuccessful in his application for retroactive and future child support.

According to LEX 18 and WLKY, Johnson found no legal authority under Kentucky law allowing Jonah to establish child support independently. She also concluded that the evidence was insufficient to calculate an appropriate award.

The judge referred to Kentucky Revised Statutes §403.211(1), which identifies those permitted to initiate proceedings to establish or enforce child support. However, she found that the provision did not provide a legal basis for Jonah's independent claim.

Jonah, 20, had argued that he was entitled to financial assistance after spending several years in boarding schools and residential facilities for teenagers with behavioural difficulties.

Education Costs Remain a Separate Issue

The judge also considered Jonah's request to enforce provisions of his adoptive parents' marital settlement agreement, which required Matt to cover four years of post-secondary education or equivalent training.

Johnson recognised Jonah as a third-party beneficiary entitled to enforce the relevant provision against his adoptive father.

However, she rejected immediate enforcement because Jonah had not applied for a post-secondary programme, requested payment or demonstrated that Matt had breached the agreement. The ruling leaves open the possibility of future legal action if the conditions for enforcement are met.

Matt Bevin's Arrest and Family Court Dispute

Jonah intervened in his adoptive parents' divorce proceedingsin 2025, alleging that he had experienced abuse and neglect at residential facilities during his teenage years. He also alleged mistreatment at Atlantis Leadership Academy in Jamaica, where he was staying before the facility was closed by child welfare authorities.

According to WDRB+WAVE, Jonah obtained an emergency protective order against Matt on 7 March 2025. It barred the former governor from contacting his son pending a court hearing scheduled for 19 March.

Matt was arrested on 3 September 2026 following contempt proceedings. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $500 (approximately £381) over his failure to comply with court orders.

He was released on 17 September after receiving emergency relief from the Kentucky Court of Appeals. According to LEX 18, his sentence remained pending before the appeals court when the November ruling was issued.

Matt also challenged Johnson's handling of the case and sought her removal. She declined to recuse herself in April 2026.