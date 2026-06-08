Donald Trump's health is back under the microscope after viewers claimed he looked 'swollen and unkempt' and that 'his mouth is drooping' during a pre-taped NBC Meet the Press interview aired on Sunday, 7 June, with much of the reaction centred on clips from the 79-year-old president's appearance in Wisconsin on Friday, 5 June.

The scrutiny followed a busy day in which Trump sat down with moderator Kristen Welker and took part in a roundtable on American agriculture with local farmers. In the interview, he discussed the war with Iran, rising gas prices and his administration's Anti-Weaponisation fund, but it was his appearance rather than his policy answers that drew the most attention online.

Social Media Reaction To Trump's NBC Interview

The latest wave of speculation was amplified when independent journalist Aaron Rupar posted a 19-second clip from the interview on X, formerly Twitter, and described Trump as looking 'swollen and unkempt'. That was enough to set off a familiar online pile-on, with users offering everything from crude jokes to amateur medical theories.

Trump looked swollen and unkempt during his pre-recorded Meet the Press interview pic.twitter.com/OcL8qBv4jQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

One commenter wrote that the president 'looks like absolute s**t. Time for Grandpa to retire and get some non-televised sleep.' Another claimed, 'DEMENTIA DON does not look good. He's going through some health issues the administration is hiding.' These are social media reactions, not evidence, and they should be treated as such.

Others fixated on details such as the line around Trump's mouth and his make-up. 'The side of his mouth is drooping. And he's wearing some ridiculously dark face makeup,' one user said, while another insisted he 'almost fell when got up from chair, unsteady.' None of those observations has been medically verified, and they amount to impression rather than diagnosis.

Why Trump's Health Questions Keep Returning

The reaction did not emerge in a vacuum. On Thursday, 4 June, Trump was filmed apparently dozing during an Oval Office press briefing about what he called 'Beautiful, Clean Coal', and similar clips from earlier briefings and public appearances have repeatedly fuelled criticism that he looks tired or inattentive in office.

Concerns about Trump's health have also lingered for months, with commentators pointing to his sometimes rambling public remarks and photographs that appeared to show bruising on his hands and swelling around his ankles. Those concerns sharpened after his third annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on 26 May, followed by the release of the White House summary four days later.

Trump is now sitting back in his chair and dozing off pic.twitter.com/376koU6XNK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2026

In that report, Trump's physician, Capt Sean Barbabella, DO, addressed the bruising directly. He wrote that the marks were 'consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention', calling it 'a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy', and adding that 'no suspicious lesions or concerning growths were identified'.

A bruise/discoloration on Trump's hand during his 'Board of Peace' event.



Captured by Chip Somodevilla for Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/qMNAtBvgHM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 22, 2026

Inside The White House Health Record

The White House had already disclosed in July 2025 that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a vein condition that affects blood flow in the legs and can cause swelling. The explanation given at the time was that blood was not returning efficiently to the heart, leading to pooling and swollen ankles, a clinical detail that did little to quiet the political discussion.

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Barbabella's latest summary said Trump remained in 'excellent health' both physically and neurologically, and Trump himself took to Truth Social to insist that the physical had gone 'PERFECTLY'. The administration has continued to maintain that he is in 'perfect' health, even as social media keeps picking apart every frame of major interviews and public events.

None of that has stopped people poring over screenshots and video grabs every time he appears in a major interview, looking for signs that confirm what they already believe. It is the sort of feedback loop modern presidents live inside, and Trump, given his age and long-running health scrutiny, sits at the centre of it.

There has been no formal White House response specifically addressing the claims that Trump looked 'swollen and unkempt' in the NBC interview or the suggestion that 'his mouth is drooping'. No new medical information has been released since the May examination, which leaves the physician's report as the most recent official account.

That gap between the paperwork and the social media reaction is where this latest storm sits. A few seconds of television, a president aged 79, and a public already primed to scrutinise every blink and bruise have once again combined into a familiar cycle of suspicion and political noise.