Two Milligan University students have died and several of their teammates have been seriously injured after a vehicle hit a group of cyclists on a Tennessee highway on Wednesday morning, prompting a major emergency response and a police investigation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said the crash happened on Highway 19E near Simerly Creek Road in Hampton. The cyclists were members of Milligan University's cycling team. Multiple helicopters and emergency medical crews were called to the scene, where two people were pronounced dead.

Victims Named as Milligan Cyclists

Milligan University identified the two students killed as sophomores Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers. The university said several other members of its cycling team were seriously injured and were receiving treatment at Johnson City Medical Center.

The university said it was 'profoundly shocked and saddened' by the crash and asked for prayers for the victims, their families and those affected. 'There are no words to adequately describe this level of loss,' Milligan said.

Ballad Health confirmed that multiple people were injured and said at least one victim was transported by air to Johnson City Medical Center. Trauma surgeons were available at the hospital as medical teams prepared to treat those injured in the collision.

The Carter County Sheriff's Department confirmed that two people died at the scene and that others were being treated. The exact number and condition of all those injured had not been released, although Milligan confirmed that several cyclists suffered serious injuries.

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Major Emergency Response on Highway 19E

The crash prompted a large emergency response, with multiple helicopters and medical personnel sent to Highway 19E.

Emergency crews treated casualties while authorities secured the area and began investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Ballad Health said it was working with law enforcement and emergency responders following the incident. The organisation expressed its condolences to the victims, their families and everyone affected by the crash.

Road Closed as Investigators Gather Evidence

Highway 19E near Simerly Creek Road was closed for several hours as emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene. Officials urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes while the response continued.

The closure allowed investigators to examine the crash site and gather evidence without traffic interfering with their work. Authorities have not yet provided a detailed account of how the vehicle collided with the cyclists.

THP has not announced whether any citations or charges have been issued. Investigators are working to establish the sequence of events and determine what factors contributed to the fatal collision.

Authorities are expected to examine evidence from the scene and the vehicles involved as the investigation continues. Further details are expected to be released as officials establish what happened.

Milligan Campus Grieves After Fatal Crash

The deaths of Engdahl and Rogers have left the Milligan University community mourning while their injured teammates remain in hospital. The university has urged students, staff and supporters to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers.

The investigation remains ongoing, with Highway 19E at the centre of the police response. Motorists have been advised to avoid the affected area while authorities complete their work and determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.