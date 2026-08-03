US President Donald Trump publicly rebuked US Attorney Jeanine Pirro on Monday, claiming his longtime ally 'choked' and 'folded like an umbrella' when she dropped criminal charges in a high-profile vandalism case. Speaking in the Oval Office, he accused her of backing down in the face of judicial pressure after her office moved to dismiss the case.

The criticism came as Pirro moved to dismiss allegations against a former Olympian accused of damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with her office now blaming the destruction on shoddy construction work rather than deliberate vandalism.

Trump Blames a 'Vicious' Judge for Dropped Charges

Read more Trump Admin Blames 'Box-Cutter Vandals' for $15M Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Failure as It's Drained Again Trump Admin Blames 'Box-Cutter Vandals' for $15M Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Failure as It's Drained Again

The Justice Department faced a setback when the former Fox News host openly diverged from the president's narrative over the weekend.

Trump had spent days insisting the Washington landmark was intentionally sabotaged, leading to an initial social media post where he stated he disagreed entirely with her assessment.

By Monday, his frustration had not cooled, telling reporters that he remained deeply disappointed in his handpicked federal prosecutor.

'Frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious,' Trump said in response to a reporter after signing an executive order for military spouses. He claimed that the judge targeted Pirro and her department instead of the perpetrators. Trump added that he did not know what exactly happened, but he concluded that she had 'folded like a cheap umbrella'.

Despite the criticism, the president declined to say whether he would formally move to fire Pirro. The US Attorney has not commented publicly since the initial weekend social media post.

The criminal case centred on David Hearn. The former Olympian stated that he was out on a bike ride on June 19 when he stopped to examine the newly peeled coating of the pool. Hearn admitted to briefly touching a chunk attached to the side but maintained he immediately obeyed a park worker who told him to let go.

When prosecutors determined the damage stemmed from poor workmanship, it marked a rare moment in the second Trump term where a political appointee publicly contradicted the Oval Office.

With the administration now distancing itself from a renovation it once championed, the structural failure has drawn political attention.

Trump Distances Himself From Reflecting Pool Contractor

The president used his Monday appearance to distance himself from the troubled project. The renovation was originally presented as part of his wider effort to spruce up the national capital.

In April, Trump announced he had consulted three firms that had worked on swimming pools at his private properties. He ultimately selected the Virginia-based firm Atlantic Industrial Coatings, which secured a $14.7 million (approximately £11.76 million) no-bid contract to repaint and waterproof the massive concrete floor.

At the time, Trump praised the contractor, noting the firm had worked at his golf course and describing the lead builder as an unbelievable talent.

Trump's stance changed on Monday. Contradicting his own springtime remarks, Trump insisted he did not actually know the contractor. He hinted for the first time that he was dissatisfied with the repairs, acknowledging the builders were rushing to get the pool open for Independence Day.

Crews drained the Reflecting Pool weeks ago to launch a fresh round of repairs. The White House has not disclosed when the site will be finished or how much the additional labour will cost taxpayers.

Trump claimed the landmark would be fixed and reopened in about two weeks, though his administration did not seek bids from competing companies for the latest overhaul.