The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, with group-stage matches already being played across host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. As the international association football spectacle gathers momentum, attention has inevitably shifted towards favoured nations such as Argentina, Portugal and France, each led by their respective stars - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé.

At the top of the list remains Argentina, the reigning world champions following their triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Should they produce another strong campaign, they stand to become the first nation in 64 years to retain the World Cup title, a feat last achieved by Brazil in 1962. Only two nations have ever managed consecutive World Cup victories: Italy, who won the 1934 and 1938 editions, and Brazil, champions in 1958 and 1962.

At the heart of Argentina's pursuit of history is Messi, a figure whose presence alone guarantees further entries into the record books. Ironically, even without lifting the trophy again, the Argentine captain could still emerge from the tournament with multiple individual milestones to his name.

Windfall of Individual WC Records Beckons

For the 38-year-old Argentine, simply stepping onto the pitch carries historic significance. Alongside Ronaldo, his appearance would make both players the first footballers ever to feature in six World Cup tournaments, having participated in every edition since 2006. This distinction, highlighted by data compiled by Action Network, underlines the extraordinary longevity of two players who have defined modern football.

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Beyond appearances, Messi is also positioned to extend his record for the most minutes played at a World Cup. He has already accumulated 2,314 minutes, and any prolonged run in the competition would push that figure further out of reach.

Another record within Messi's grasp concerns his role as captain. Having already led Argentina in 19 World Cup matches, he stands to further extend his tally as the most-capped captain in the tournament's history.

Goals, however, remain the most closely watched metric. Should Messi score three or more times in this edition, he could equal or surpass the long-standing record for most World Cup goals, currently held by Germany's Miroslav Klose with 16.

Mbappé, meanwhile, is also within striking distance of Klose's benchmark. With 12 World Cup goals already to his name, the French forward would need at least four more to either draw level or move clear of the German striker.

Ronaldo's record pursuit follows a different path. A single goal for Portugal would see him become the first player to score in six separate World Cup tournaments, having found the net in every edition he has played in since 2006.

Mbappé could also achieve a unique historical feat. Having already scored in the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals, another goal on the sport's grandest stage would make him the first player to score in three World Cup finals, and the first to do so consecutively.

For Messi and Ronaldo in particular, the 2026 tournament represents both a culmination and a continuation. Already veterans of the World Cup stage, their participation alone ensures that long-standing records will be revised, while simultaneously raising the benchmark for future generations.

Stakes Higher for Multiple Nations

The pursuit of history is not limited to individual players. Several nations enter the latter stages of the tournament with significant milestones within reach, should performances align with expectations.

Brazil remain firmly in contention, and lifting the trophy would deliver a sixth World Cup title, further extending their status as the most successful nation in the competition's history.

England and Uruguay are chasing a different kind of landmark. Either side could surpass Italy's record for the longest gap between World Cup titles, which currently stands at 44 years. An England triumph would arrive 60 years after their sole success in 1966, while Uruguay would end a 76-year wait dating back to 1950.

France could also enter elite company. By reaching a third consecutive World Cup final, following their 2018 victory and 2022 runner-up finish, they would become only the third nation to achieve such consistency, after Germany and Brazil.

For Germany, another triumph would draw them level with Brazil on five World Cup titles, while also offering the opportunity to extend their record for most appearances in a final, with a potential ninth showpiece match.

With history at stake on multiple fronts, the 2026 World Cup continues to promise high-stakes, high-intensity football, as nations and individuals alike push the boundaries of what has previously been achieved on the game's biggest stage.