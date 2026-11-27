Donald Trump has told US troops that victory over Iran is 'at hand', suggesting the timing would be 'whenever I want it to be', as American service members marked Thanksgiving far from home in a conflict now in its ninth month.

The remarks came as Iran and the US traded fresh strikes, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy reported that two oil tankers had hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and pressure built in Washington to end the war.

'Whenever, Sort Of, Whenever I Want It to Be'

Trump made the comments on Thursday while addressing troops from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, joined by first lady Melania Trump, The Hill reported.

Speaking about their deployment, the president was candid. 'You're going to continue that deployment, and we have victory at hand. It's going to be whenever, sort of, whenever I want it to be, to be honest,' he said.

The Hill reported the remark as Trump saying the war would end whenever he wanted. He added that he and the first lady had joined millions of Americans in praying for the troops' 'safety and success'.

He framed the delay as a choice to give Tehran more time to negotiate. 'We're trying to be nice ... we're giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives,' Trump said.

A War With No End Date

The conflict began on 28 February, when the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, Reuters has reported.

Fighting has intensified in recent weeks after a period of relative quiet. Iran and the US have resumed exchanging attacks, including Iranian strikes on a US air base in Kuwait and US strikes on Qeshm Island, according to The Hill.

On Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said two oil tankers had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which about a fifth of the world's oil supply normally passes.

The financial toll is also mounting. Pentagon official Arthur Miller told senators on 19 November that the war had cost the US military about $48.3 billion (£36 billion) as of 13 November.

Political Pressure Builds

Trump's comments come as the political ground shifts beneath him. Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterms and will take over in January.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published in August found support for US military action against Iran had fallen to 31 per cent, down from 37 per cent in March, Al Jazeera reported, with Trump's approval rating at 33 per cent.

On 19 November, the Senate voted 51 to 48 against a war powers resolution that would have directed Trump to end hostilities with Iran. Republicans Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul backed the measure.

The president has himself acknowledged that the conflict hurt his party. In a post-election 60 Minutes interview, he said voters 'didn't like the war' or the rise in petrol prices, while insisting: 'I was not on the ballot.'

Vice President JD Vance has also said any honest discussion of the midterm defeat must start with the war. In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham this month, he insisted it would not be 'a forever war' and warned that 'there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely,' HuffPost reported.