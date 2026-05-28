Donald Trump's four-hour sleep schedule is putting dangerous strain on the part of his brain that controls emotion and judgement, a sleep specialist has warned in the US, after the president was reportedly seen nodding off during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery earlier this week.

Questions about Trump's sleep habits have surfaced repeatedly during his time in office and on the campaign trail, with the president himself boasting that he gets by on as little as four to five hours a night. Multiple outlets have also reported Trump appearing to doze during speeches, meetings in the Oval Office and long public events. None of those moments has been formally explained by the White House, so concerns about what lies behind them remain speculative.

How The Routine Erodes Control

The latest criticism comes from Tom Coleman, a sleep expert and performance coach, who told Mirror US that Trump's four-hour routine looks less like strategic rest and more like chronic exhaustion catching up with an ageing leader.

'In many high-performing settings, from elite athletes to military operations, strategic naps are used to restore cognitive decline,' Coleman said, before drawing a clear distinction. In Trump's case, he argued, the real issue is 'chronic sleep deprivation combined with enormous responsibility and an ageing leader'.

Trump is about to hit REM on camera during an Oval Office event. It's just incredible. pic.twitter.com/h0BwcHLURJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2026

Coleman pointed to the president's habit of framing minimal sleep as a badge of honour. Trump has repeatedly portrayed short nights as proof of toughness and a supercharged work ethic. Coleman called that part of a wider 'mythology of hustle culture' in which sleep is cast as 'weakness, laziness or a waste of time'.

'The truth, however, and by truth I mean repeatable, validated scientific evidence, would suggest or maybe even prove that the opposite is true,' he said.

Pressed on why this matters in a presidency, Coleman painted a picture of a job structurally hostile to healthy rest. The role, he said, 'destroys the possibility of good quality sleep on many different levels', from constant travel and jet lag to overnight security briefings, rally schedules, unrelenting stress and the 'massive cognitive load' of decision-making. Add age, scrutiny and a macho attitude to sleep, and, in his words, 'it's no wonder sleep crept in, even at the most inappropriate time'.

What Sleep Loss Does

Coleman's deeper concern is not that Trump occasionally closes his eyes at a ceremony, but what a four-hour sleep pattern could be doing to his brain over months and years.

He described a cascade of effects: raised cortisol levels, fragmented sleep driven by hypervigilance and an inability to recover fully each night. Together, he said, these factors 'have to have a devastating impact on our cognitive and emotional faculties, and it erodes our ability to accurately assess any situation'.

Among the consequences he listed were greater impulsivity, weaker risk assessment, poorer strategic reasoning and a narrowing of perspective. Sleep specialists often compare serious sleep loss to alcohol intoxication, he noted.

'Would you be OK with getting on a flight where a captain has had a few drinks?' he asked. 'Or maybe your surgeon has taken a few stiff drinks to steady his nerves pre-surgery.' Most parents, he added, know firsthand how lack of sleep magnifies emotional volatility, 'amplifies reactivity, reduces frustration tolerance, increases anger response and heightens threat perception'.

Coleman then tied the issue directly to national security. In his view, sleep deprivation weakens the balance between the brain's executive and emotional systems. It 'weakens prefrontal cortex control over the amygdala', meaning the rational, planning part of the brain can be overwhelmed by the older, threat-sensing circuitry that scans for danger.

'International diplomacy requires patience, restraint and emotional stability, and this is what good quality sleep delivers,' he said. His worry is that in a crisis call at 3am, emotion may crowd out deliberation.

Why 90 Minutes Matters

Coleman also tried to translate sleep science into everyday terms for people who shrug off late nights. As sleep cycles progress, he said, people spend less time in deep sleep, where the body does most of its physical restoration, and more time in lighter stages, where 'the vast majority of cognitive and emotional restoration occurs'.

Read more Trump Has 'Severe Daytime Somnolence' and May Have Slept Through Arlington Tribute, Doctor Warns Trump Has 'Severe Daytime Somnolence' and May Have Slept Through Arlington Tribute, Doctor Warns

That makes the end of the night especially important. 'Sleep research suggests that if you miss out on your last 90-minute sleep cycle, you could be missing out on as much as 40% of the emotional and cognitive restoration that occurs in your last sleep cycle,' he warned.

On that logic, Trump's four-hour sleep schedule could mean he is routinely operating on less than two-thirds of the mental reset most adults need, night after night. Coleman stressed that 'nobody is immune to this effect', adding that sleep is one of the few biological necessities that money, status and power cannot negotiate with.

He even suggested that the president's public dozing 'could well be a national security issue', portraying each nod-off not as laziness but as 'the brain forcibly demanding rest from a severely exhausted mind'.

Still, he ended on a note that was half-clinical, half-wry. 'Dare I say, let him nap,' he said, adding that natural light and physical activity are among 'the most powerful drivers of restful sleep'. In his view, it might be 'good news for the geopolitical landscape and for Trump' if the world's most watched insomniac president spent more time on the golf course and longer in bed.