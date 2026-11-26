Robert Pattinson has been welcomed as the new James Bond by Dame Judi Dench, who says her sight loss may make it difficult to watch his debut.

The 91-year-old actress spoke about Pattinson and her eyesight during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson's casting on 16 November, ending speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig. Former Bond actors Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby have also expressed support for him.

Dench appeared on the programme with Brendan O'Hea, her friend and writing partner, to promote their memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?

Dench Welcomes Pattinson to the Bond Franchise

Speaking to presenter Lorraine Kelly, Dench said she was pleased about Pattinson's casting, while acknowledging that her eyesight could affect her ability to see the film.

'I can vaguely see and he looks terrific to me,' she said, according to Digital Spy.

Dench played MI6 chief M in seven Bond films, beginning with GoldenEye in 1995. She was the first woman to play the character and appeared alongside both Brosnan and Craig.

Although M died in Skyfall in 2012, Dench returned briefly through a recorded message in Spectre in 2015.

Brosnan, who starred with Pattinson in the 2010 film Remember Me, also shared a message of support on Instagram.

'You are going to be magnificent,' Brosnan wrote, recalling their time working together and praising Pattinson's subsequent career.

Lazenby, who played Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service in 1969, welcomed Pattinson into what he called 'the most exclusive club in the world'.

Industry reports named Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Nicholas Hoult and Josh O'Connor among the actors considered for the role.

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next film, described as the franchise's 26th official instalment, from a screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

In a statement accompanying the casting announcement, Pattinson called the role 'the honour of a lifetime'.

Dench on Sight Loss and Her Creative Work

In the same interview, Dench discussed daily life with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition that affects central vision. She has spoken publicly about her diagnosis since 2012.

Dench has said she can no longer read or write letters and has difficulty recognising faces and reading scripts. She discussed the effect of sight loss on her working life on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on 22 October 2026.

'I can't be on stage. I can't do a play anymore. I can't do a film anymore. I can't read anymore,' she said.

Despite these challenges, Dench has continued creative work with O'Hea. Their memoir, published on 22 October, covers her upbringing in York, her theatrical career and her marriage to her late husband, actor Michael Williams.

Dench and Williams also starred together in ITV comedy series A Fine Romance. According to publisher Penguin, the book recounts experiences including being locked out of the Oscars and encountering crocodiles in Borneo.

Asked how she copes with her eyesight, Dench replied: 'Just get on with it, just get on. There's no option, is there?'