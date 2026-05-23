John Travolta stepped onto the Cannes red carpet last week in the south of France with a dramatically different look, wearing a black beret, a slick new moustache and a sharply trimmed darker beard, and quickly found himself both ridiculed and applauded online as fans asked what had happened to the Hollywood star.

The 70-year-old Grease and Pulp Fiction actor has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, focusing on his children after the deaths of his son Jett in 2009 and his wife Kelly Preston in 2020. His appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, alongside daughter Ella Bleu, marked not just a return to one of cinema's most glamorous stages but also the unveiling of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.

Read more 'He Looks Younger': 5 Photos of 72-Year-Old John Travolta As He Stuns Cannes With Viral New Look 'He Looks Younger': 5 Photos of 72-Year-Old John Travolta As He Stuns Cannes With Viral New Look

The beret, it turned out, was doing a lot of heavy lifting. Dressed head to toe in black, Travolta leaned fully into a stylised French persona that some social media users compared to a caricature. One joked that he looked ready to start 'floggin' onions,' another remarked that he resembled a surrealist painter on the Left Bank of Paris in the 1930s. 'WHO is that and what have they done with John Travolta?!' demanded another user, clearly startled by the transformation.

Not everyone was sneering. Plenty of fans described him as 'gorgeous', 'dapper' and 'cute', praising how 'great for his age' he looked. In clips shared from Cannes, Travolta gamely switched from a black beret to a white one and slipped into a few sentences of French for the cameras, looking more amused than wounded by the furore.

As photos of the new moustache and beard went viral, Travolta was asked directly about the style during an interview with CNN. He pushed back gently at the mockery, saying he had been inspired by 'the old school directors' who wore 'glasses and berets,' and that he wanted his look to act as a kind of marker in his memory. 'I've been around for over 50 years doing movies, but I can't tell, when I look back, the difference between the events,' he said, explaining that the distinctive styling would help him pin down moments in a career that spans half a century.

John Travolta models another kooky beret at Cannes hours after being trolled for striking new look https://t.co/vZltMJmfjR pic.twitter.com/vq21ZUrjqO — New York Post (@nypost) May 16, 2026

Travolta's New Look and Bid to Feel 'Energised' Again

Behind the playful beret, there is something more serious going on. According to one insider, Travolta has been quietly overhauling his image as part of a wider effort to reclaim his sense of self after years of intense grief.

'John says he hasn't felt this energised in years,' the source said. 'He's hired a whole team of stylists, and they advised him on this beard and chose his hats and the outfits that he wore at Cannes and he clearly feels really good about it. Most people in his life are absolutely applauding it and people were overjoyed to see him in Cannes, he's such a well-loved guy.'

The same insider described the star as 'a theatrical guy' for whom the dramatic reveal made emotional as well as aesthetic sense. For a long stretch, they said, he had been 'down in the dumps' and needed a 'drastic reset' before he could feel comfortable stepping back into the spotlight.

Travolta's public image has for decades rested on his status as a leading man, from Saturday Night Fever and Grease to Face/Off and Pulp Fiction. Yet off-screen, friends say, ageing has been a particularly complicated experience for someone whose fame is so closely tied to his looks.

Travolta, who has never publicly admitted to any cosmetic procedures, recently turned to a surgeon to, in their words, reclaim a little part of his old self again. 'John made his name on being a heartthrob, so ageing has been especially hard on him, he really has had a hard time accepting the changes in his face, in his skin. And there's no doubt the whole process was accelerated when he lost Kelly. The grief of that took a huge toll on him,' they added.

Nothing about any alleged facelift has been confirmed by Travolta or his representatives, so any such speculation should be treated with caution. The insider said whispers about surgery are circulating, but that 'no one is going to discuss that the general feeling is that he should do whatever it takes for him to feel good about life again.'

John Travolta shocks fans with photo of look-alike daughter, Ella Bleu, 26 https://t.co/tTEBVPr3Vs pic.twitter.com/jIRhpoKtxZ — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2026

Grief and Cannes Comeback With Ella Bleu

What is beyond dispute is the depth of loss Travolta has endured. Jett, his eldest son, died aged 16 after a seizure in 2009. In 2020, his wife of 19 years, Preston, died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Since then, Travolta has devoted himself to their two younger children, Ella Bleu, now 26, and Benjamin, 15, calling their mourning 'a personal and private journey.'

The same source said the emotional impact of Kelly's death had shown up physically. Travolta reportedly 'stopped sleeping or eating properly,' and the strain accelerated the visible signs of ageing he was already struggling to accept. In that light, the beret and beard are not just fashion experiments but symbols of a man attempting to step back into public life after years of retreat.

In Cannes, at least, he did not walk that path alone. Ella Bleu joined her father on the red carpet and also appears in Propeller One-Way Night Coach. The insider said the pair prepared together for the festival. 'Ella was with him in Cannes, they got ready for the red carpet together, and she helped him decide on certain touches, so it's safe to say she loved his look that night. She is a very proud daddy's girl.'

For Ella, seeing her father back under the flashbulbs evidently offered its own kind of relief. 'He's been hiding out in the house for so long, seeing him have the courage to face all of that again is a huge deal and such a relief for Ella and all his loved ones,' the source said.

The Cannes trip culminated in an emotional surprise. Travolta was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or and, by eyewitness accounts, wept as he remembered receiving the same honour for Pulp Fiction in 1994 with Kelly by his side. According to the insider, those tears carried something else as well: a recognition that, while his late wife remains central to his life, Travolta is trying to move forwards.

They put it simply. 'John acknowledges that it's a very big step and says it should be seen as a sign that he wants to start fully living his life again. He still misses Kelly dearly and talks about her daily, but he's not going to stay in mourning any more, he's ready to live again and this new look is symbolic of that.'