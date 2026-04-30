Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise are quietly working towards a face‑to‑face reunion with their two adult children in either London or Florida this year.

According to insiders close to the former couple who spoke to heat, the ex‑spouses, who divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage, are said to be trying to repair a relationship fractured by decades of distance, religious tension and the painful reality that Kidman's children with Cruise, 'don't call me mommy.'

This is after Kidman, 58, finalised her divorce from country singer Keith Urban in January, bringing to an end a 19‑year marriage and her long‑settled life in Nashville.

Their split was widely linked to Cruise's involvement in the Church of Scientology and to Kidman's alleged difficulties living under its doctrines, with the religion casting a long shadow over their family for more than two decades.

At the heart of that shadow were their adopted children, Isabella (Bella), now 33, and Connor, 31. After the divorce, both remained with Cruise and were raised inside Scientology.

Kidman's contact with them appeared to dwindle to the point where, in 2007, she admitted that they no longer used the word most parents take for granted. 'My kids don't call me mommy. They call me Nicole, which I hate and tell them off for it,' she said at the time.

It is hard to overstate how raw that sounded then, and how directly it speaks to her motives now. If there is a reason Nicole Kidman risks reopening old wounds with Tom Cruise, it lies in that gnawing distance from Bella and Connor, a gulf she has rarely addressed, but never quite denied.

Former Scientologists have long claimed that Kidman was labelled a 'suppressive person,' or 'SP,' after the divorce, a term the Church uses for people considered hostile to its beliefs.

The Church has not commented on this specific allegation, and Kidman herself has been cautious in discussing it publicly. In 2019, she spoke more diplomatically about her children's faith, saying of Bella and Connor, 'They are able to make their own choices. They have made choices to be Scientologists, and, as a mother, it's my job to love them.'

That line, 'the child has to know there is available love,' now reads like the quiet thesis behind this attempted détente.

Read more Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise 'Ready to Break Bread' In First Major Reunion Since 2001 Split: Report Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise 'Ready to Break Bread' In First Major Reunion Since 2001 Split: Report

Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise And The Long Fallout

According to heat, friends say Cruise, 63, and Kidman have been talking 'for ages' about the idea of finally sitting down together, with their children present.

One source claims the pair have been trying to 'get anything on the books' for some time, but heavy filming schedules and Kidman's marriage breakdown kept pushing it back.

'It's a huge step because she and Tom didn't speak for so long, but enough time has passed that they've both been able to let a lot go,' the insider is quoted as saying. The suggestion, at least from those around them, is that both have reached the age where unfinished business feels heavier than old grudges.

Cruise, in particular, is described as being on a sort of private clean‑up mission. The actor is said to have 'mellowed' in his once‑fierce public devotion to Scientology, remaining committed but adopting a quieter stance.

Friends reportedly say he has been reaching out to people whose friendships cooled when they refused to embrace the church, including David and Victoria Beckham.

If that softening is real rather than optimistic spin, it would not have gone unnoticed by Kidman. Their divorce, remember, did not unfold in a vacuum.

When Cruise later married Katie Holmes, similar tensions over Scientology were widely reported, and Holmes is believed to have taken decisive steps in 2012 to ensure their daughter Suri, now 20, was raised outside the church. Reports since have suggested Cruise has had minimal contact with Suri, though he has not spoken publicly in detail about that estrangement.

A Fragile Family Truce For Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise And Their Children

Kidman's own life has been shifting under her feet. After nearly two decades with Urban and two younger daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, her base in Nashville never quite overlapped with the worlds of Bella and Connor. They were adults living between London and Florida, immersed in a completely different community and religious framework.

During that period, attempts at reconnection appeared tentative at best. Observers pointed to small online gestures, such as Bella liking a handful of her mother's Instagram posts, as signs that the freeze might be thawing. Hardly definitive proof of intimacy, but in a family as tightly guarded as this one, even a tap on a screen felt notable.

Now, sources claim that Kidman, newly single and 'back to feeling strong,' is determined to turn that cautious digital truce into something more substantial. One insider told heat that her children are 'really looking forward to having their parents in the same room again,' and that this has stiffened her resolve to see the plan through.

On Cruise's side, friends are described as 'very excited' by the prospect. He is said to have spoken warmly of Kidman in recent months, calling her a 'great actress' in a rare public nod. 'It's something that's been on his agenda for a very long time,' the source added, framing the reunion as part of a broader desire for a 'clean slate.'

Those close to Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise insist that this time feels different, more deliberate. One described a 'real spring' in Cruise's step as the idea inches towards reality.

Whether that translates into the first photograph of the four of them together in more than twenty years, and whether that is enough to change how two grown adults address the woman who adopted them, is something only they will decide.