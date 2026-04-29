Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise are preparing for a face‑to‑face reunion with their children in either London or Florida later this year.

According to insiders, this would be the first major reconciliation between the former Hollywood power couple since their 2001 divorce. The reported plan would see Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise and their adopted children, Bella and Connor, 'break bread' together for the first time in decades.

The news came after a long period of distance and speculation surrounding the pair's strained relationship. Kidman, 58, and Cruise, 63, married in 1990 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder and went on to become one of the industry's most bankable couples, starring together in Far and Away and Eyes Wide Shut.

Their split 11 years later was abrupt and shrouded in controversy, with the Church of Scientology frequently cited in media reports as a central fault line in the marriage and, later, in Kidman's fractured relationship with their children.

Sources quoted by Heat magazine say those long‑standing tensions have started to ease. The former spouses are said to have been quietly discussing a reunion for some time, but were hampered by filming schedules, geographic distance and, more recently, Kidman's own marital upheaval.

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Kidman finalised her divorce from country singer Keith Urban in January after 19 years of marriage. Friends quoted in the report suggest that, with that chapter closed, she has been reassessing several parts of her life, including her relationship with Bella, 33, and Connor, 31.

The pair remained with Cruise after the 2001 separation and were raised in Scientology, while Kidman built a new life, largely in Nashville, with Urban and their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

One insider told the magazine that Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise have 'been saying for ages that they're finally at a place where they are ready to break bread together,' but that locking in a date had proved difficult. The source said Kidman's priority now was her children, adding that she knows they are 'really looking forward to having their parents in the same room again.'

The emotional weight of that is hard to miss, given how starkly Kidman once described the distance. In 2007, she revealed that Bella and Connor did not call her 'mum,' saying, 'My kids don't call me mommy. They call me Nicole, which I hate and tell them off for it.'

She has rarely gone into detail about Scientology's role, but in 2019, she spoke of respecting her children's decisions, saying they had chosen to be Scientologists and that her job as a mother was 'to love them.'

Scientology, Distance And A 'Mellowed' Tom Cruise

The reported reconciliation between Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise and their children cannot really be separated from the long shadow of Scientology over the family's history.

In the years after the divorce, Kidman was widely believed to have been designated a 'suppressive person' by the church, a status used for those seen as hostile to Scientology. That label, while never publicly confirmed by the organisation, has repeatedly been cited by former members and commentators as a reason for the gulf between her and the children.

Cruise, meanwhile, became Scientology's most recognisable public advocate. His second high‑profile marriage, to Katie Holmes, ended in 2012, again amid sustained media reporting that concerns about Scientology were a driving factor.

Holmes secured custody of their daughter, Suri, now 19, who did not grow up in the church. Various reports since have suggested that Cruise has had minimal contact with Suri, though his representatives have never addressed this in detail.

More recently, however, people in Cruise's circle are said to have noticed a shift in his demeanour. While he remains committed to Scientology, the heat report describes him as having 'mellowed' and taken a quieter approach to his faith.

Old friendships, which once cooled over religious differences, have reportedly been revived, including with David and Victoria Beckham, after they declined to be involved with the church.

According to the insider, Kidman has been aware of this change and sees in it a chance for a more civil relationship with her ex‑husband.

The same source says people around Cruise are 'very excited' because 'they know how badly he's wanted to have peace with Nicole,' describing reconciliation as something that has sat on his 'agenda for a very long time.'

Last year, Cruise publicly referred to Kidman as a 'great actress,' a small but notable softening in tone after years of near‑silence about her in interviews.

Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise And The Logistics Of A Truce

Against that backdrop, the practicalities of bringing Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Bella and Connor into the same room are now being worked through, if the account is accurate.

Those close to the pair say London is the most likely venue, given that Bella is based in the city and Cruise spends significant time there while filming. Florida is also under consideration to make it easier for Connor, who lives there.

The plan, as briefed, is not for a glossy public reunion but for a private family gathering where they can 'break bread' away from the cameras.

Kidman is said to feel more able to pursue that now she is no longer juggling the demands of her marriage to Urban and a life divided between continents.

Small gestures have suggested a thaw for some time, including Bella publicly liking several of Kidman's Instagram posts, a detail that drew attention in fan circles as a possible sign of rapprochement.

People around Cruise, the insider claims, have noticed a 'spring in his step' as talk of the reunion has grown more concrete. He is described as wanting 'a clean slate' at this stage of his life, though any real closure with Kidman will depend on more than one carefully managed lunch.