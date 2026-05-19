Keith Urban was mocked online over his 'mid-life crisis' look at the 2026 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday, 17 May, with social media users tying the country star's mismatched outfit, and even his jewellery, to his recent divorce from Nicole Kidman.

Urban, 58, and Kidman, also 58, finalised their divorce in January after separating in September 2025, ending a 19-year marriage that had long been framed as one of showbusiness's more stable partnerships. Since then, the country singer has faced persistent speculation over his private life, including unproven claims of infidelity and a steady stream of commentary about how he is coping without his Oscar‑winning ex-wife.

Divorce Shadows 'Mid-Life Crisis' Look

On the ACM Awards blue carpet, Keith Urban arrived in a navy T‑shirt, loose white trousers and a grey blazer, topped off with black‑and‑white trainers and a silver chain bracelet. The look itself was hardly outrageous by awards‑show standards, but it was enough to trigger a pile‑on.

Keith Urban arrives for the #ACMAwards in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/xFAMmUDPr5 — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 17, 2026

'Keith Urban looks like he runs a bed and breakfast with his partner in Vermont,' one user wrote on X, capturing the broader mood of amused derision. Another joked that he looked as if 'he owns a kiosk at the mall,' adding a dig at his 'I wanna be young' bracelet and 'kicks.'

A third observer was less joking and more puzzled, calling it 'an odd look for sure' and musing that 'why he chooses this look is probably worth finding out.'

Under ordinary circumstances, a slightly off‑beat outfit at a music awards ceremony would probably earn a day of memes and be forgotten. Urban's appearance was read very differently. Several commenters linked his clothes directly to the Nicole Kidman split, suggesting that the absence of her influence — or that of her stylists — was now visible on his sleeve.

'He lost Nicole's stylist and I don't think he cares,' one X user speculated. Another was more cutting, branding it a 'typical old guy trying too hard mid-life crisis cheated on my wife outfit.'

The leap from blazer and trainers to moral judgement says more about the current narrative around Urban than about the clothes themselves.

Cheating Rumours And An Unconfirmed Backstory

Those 'cheated on my wife' jibes are rooted in claims that swirled around the couple of months before their separation became public.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated in September 2025, and in the run‑up to that announcement, the singer was accused of having an affair with guitarist Maggie Baugh. The talk intensified after an April 2025 performance in which Urban altered the lyrics of his hit The Fighter, singing: 'When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player,' while the pair played on stage together.

A source later told OK! in October 2025 that Baugh had 'been on tour with Keith for the past year and they absolutely love working together,' adding that Urban was 'in awe of her talent' and often joked that he would soon be supporting her on tour rather than the other way round.

Those remarks, coupled with the on‑stage lyric change, were enough to convince some fans that an affair had taken place. However, there has been no official confirmation from Urban, Kidman or Baugh that any cheating occurred. The infidelity claims remain unverified and should be treated with caution; they are allegations, not established facts.

Still, the absence of clarity has left a vacuum that social media is only too happy to fill. Every public sighting of Urban, from tour stops to awards shows, is now interpreted through the prism of the divorce and those lingering rumours, however flimsy the evidence.

Struggling To Move On After The Divorce

Behind the jokes about bracelets and blazers sits a more personal story. According to a February report in OK!, sources close to Urban suggest that the end of his marriage to Nicole Kidman has shaken him more than he anticipated.

'The emotional fallout has hit him far harder than he ever expected,' one insider claimed, saying that what once felt like a necessary decision was now 'weighing heavily on him.' In that account, Urban is questioning whether 'walking away was the right call' as the long‑term consequences of the split settle in.

The same source said that being away from his children has been 'the hardest part of all,' and that the loss of ordinary, day‑to‑day family life has 'hit him on a deeply emotional level.' Those comments have not been publicly addressed by Urban, and, like most anonymous briefings about celebrity relationships, they reflect one side of a private situation.

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What is clear is that a man navigating the fallout of a 19‑year marriage is also trying to keep a touring career going under the glare of a very modern court of opinion. In that light, the frenzy over a slightly mismatched awards‑show outfit feels less like fashion criticism and more like a convenient outlet for unresolved curiosity about the Nicole Kidman divorce.

For now, though, the narrative around Keith Urban keeps circling the same points: an unverified cheating story, an unexpectedly painful separation, and a musician whose clothes are being treated as clues to questions he has not yet chosen to answer in public.