Jennifer Lopez's has taken another turn, with reports that a prospective buyer backed out of the Beverly Hills marital mansion she once shared with Ben Affleck, leaving the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property unsold again in Los Angeles this week. The latest snag comes 18 months after Lopez and Affleck finalised their divorce and after months of price cuts, relistings and one very public attempt to turn a bruising breakup asset into a clean sale.

The house was first listed in 2024 for $68 million, then pulled, relisted at $52 million and later put back on the market at $49.95 million, according to reporting on the property's sale history and court documents cited in coverage.

Affleck has reportedly already transferred his share to Lopez without compensation, which means any eventual sale proceeds would go to her alone, although the final figure would still trail the $60.85 million the pair paid for the estate in May 2023.

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The sale's collapse is awkward timing for Lopez, not least because she has spent recent weeks making headlines for her own blunt read on breakups.

Speaking on the Instagram show Subway Takes, she said breakups are 'not a failure' and described them as a 'launchpad into your next best self,' before adding, with characteristic edge, that anyone who goes around 'breaking hearts' is a 'loser.'

That line has travelled fast online, partly because it is classic Lopez, polished but prickly, and partly because the mansion saga gives it a messy little afterlife.

The house is still on the market, the deposit has reportedly evaporated, and the actress and singer is once again left to deal with a property that has become a symbol of the split whether she likes it or not. Celebrity real estate, as ever, can be a bit wild.

The latest reports say the prospective buyer had placed a substantial deposit before walking away, sending the deal back to square one and prompting the listing to disappear from public-facing sites. Later coverage described the buyer as unnamed and the reasons for the withdrawal as unclear, which is where the hard facts stop and the gossip begins.

The Beverly Hills Mansion Sale Hits Another Setback

The Beverly Hills estate itself is not hard to understand why it drew attention. The roughly 38,000-square-foot property sits in Beverly Crest and comes with mountain views, a pool, basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, a bar, a guest penthouse and parking for as many as 80 vehicles.

That kind of amenity list is pure fantasy stuff for most buyers, but the ultra-luxury market has never been a quick turn. Even with Lopez's name attached, the home has needed repeated price cuts and fresh relistings to stay in the game, which says plenty about the market and maybe a little about the vanity of ever thinking celebrity alone would do the job.

The original divorce settlement reportedly said the couple would split proceeds from a sale, but a later amendment shifted Affleck's share to Lopez, which is why this particular dead deal matters so much. If the property eventually sells near its current asking price, Lopez keeps the lot, but not exactly the kind of win that screams triumph.

What The Collapsed Deal Means For Lopez

Lopez has been married and divorced four times before, and her recent comments suggest she prefers to cast heartbreak as fuel rather than failure. In the same Subway Takes conversation, she said people should celebrate breakups because, in her view, they are often the right decision for everyone involved.

That does not change the fact that the mansion is still hanging there, a glossy monument to a relationship that did not last and a sale that has, so far, refused to settle. Maybe the next buyer will be the one who finally closes the loop. Maybe not.

For now, Lopez has another expensive, oddly public problem on her hands, and the house remains exactly where it is, waiting.