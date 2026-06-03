Sean Combs is facing renewed scrutiny after reports emerged that hackers allegedly breached a digital archive containing footage linked to the rapper's notorious 'Freak Off' parties, with clips purportedly showing the jailed music mogul circulating online.

The claims surfaced this week while Combs, 56, remains in prison following his conviction on two felony charges and a 50-month sentence handed down in October.

Combs, who was previously known as P Diddy and Diddy, was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution but avoided convictions on more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Alongside his prison term, he was ordered to pay a $500,000 fine. Since the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, public attention has continued to focus on allegations involving the private parties, which have become a recurring subject of legal and media coverage.

Videos Reportedly Accessed Through Digital Vault Breach

According to reports cited by the Daily Star, newly surfaced footage was recovered after hackers gained access to a substantial digital repository allegedly containing recordings of the events known as 'Freak Offs.' The authenticity of the material has not been independently verified.

The reported breach has fuelled a fresh wave of online speculation. Individuals claiming to have viewed portions of the footage have described scenes involving several people allegedly connected to Combs' social circle, including former partner Cassie Ventura, model Daphne Joy and adult performer Sly Diggler.

Diddy (Sean John Combs ) 50seconds s£x tape was leaked hours ago.



The 50seconds video comprises of Diddy, 50 cents Babymama - Daphne Joy and a Male adult film creator named Sly Diggler.



Diddy might be going back to jail after his schedule release on April 2028. pic.twitter.com/z5567R588z — teji🥀 (@mrteji_) May 31, 2026

Reports suggest the recordings capture activities from gatherings allegedly characterised by heavy alcohol and drug use. Details remain limited, and there has been no public confirmation from law enforcement authorities regarding the reported hacking incident or the legitimacy of the leaked files. That uncertainty has done little to slow online discussion. Much of the attention has focused not on the alleged contents of the parties themselves but on claims surrounding Combs' appearance in the footage.

Claims Trigger Online Mockery

The most widely circulated allegations stem from comments attributed to Sly Diggler after YouTuber DJ Vlad reportedly discussed the alleged recordings with him.

Sly diggler speaks on the Diddler and Daphne Joy tape. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Nuwtygk07N — mrredpillz jokaqarmy (@JOKAQARMY1) June 1, 2026

Diggler claimed Combs was 'not that large in that area,' adding that he believed the rapper's genitalia measured 'maybe a couple inches' and later estimating 'maybe three inches.' Those remarks quickly spread across social media platforms, where users began mocking the imprisoned artist.

One commenter reportedly referred to him as 'Itty Bitty Diddy,' a nickname that gained traction among online users discussing the alleged footage. Another user wrote that they had doubted previous rumours until hearing the latest claims.

Despite the growing attention, it remains unclear whether the clips circulating online genuinely depict Combs or whether the accounts being shared accurately reflect what appears in the recordings. No independent verification has been provided within the reports, and the individuals mentioned have not publicly confirmed the descriptions attributed to them.

Read more Love Island USA Season 8 Release Date, Time, Cast, Spoilers and Everything We Know So Far Love Island USA Season 8 Release Date, Time, Cast, Spoilers and Everything We Know So Far

That distinction is particularly important given the nature of the allegations. Claims emerging from leaked or hacked material often become amplified long before authenticity can be established, creating a gap between what is alleged and what can be confirmed.

Neither Combs nor representatives acting on his behalf appear to have publicly responded to the latest reports at the time of writing. Likewise, no official statement regarding the alleged digital breach has been reported.