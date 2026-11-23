Donald Trump has faced criticism from across the UK political spectrum after posting a photograph of himself shaking hands with Vladimir Putin, captioned 'My friend', following their meeting at a summit in China. European relations minister Hamish Falconer described the Russian president as a 'butcher' and said he was no friend of the UK, while Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice also condemned Trump's remarks.

Conservative deputy leader Alex Burghart expressed concern about the US president's apparent warmth towards Moscow. The photograph, shared on Trump's Truth Social account, showed the two leaders meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on 19 November.

UK Politicians Condemn Trump's Description of Putin

Asked about the photograph, Falconer said Putin was 'a butcher' and described Russia's war against Ukraine as 'barbaric' and illegal.

'Would Vladimir Putin be my friend? No. And he's not a friend of the UK either,' he said.

Falconer added that the UK was united across the political spectrum in supporting Ukraine. He also said Prime Minister Andy Burnham regularly discussed the conflict with Trump and was not holding back the UK's position.

Tice described Putin as a 'murderous dictator.' 'He's not our friend, Putin. He is, as others have said, a murderous dictator. And no one is in any doubt about that,' he said.

Asked whether Reform leader Nigel Farage would challenge Trump over the post, Tice said disagreements between the two sides had become more frequent. 'Sometimes you'll agree, and sometimes you'll disagree. And I think the disagreements are growing,' he added.

Burghart said he was 'sad and depressed' about the photograph, recalling a time when the United States was regarded as a defender of freedom. 'I worry that we might be moving into a world where that isn't the case any more,' he said.

Zelensky Calls Putin a 'Killer'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also criticised Trump's description of the Russian leader, saying Putin remained an enemy whose forces continued to kill Ukrainians. 'For us, he is an enemy... for us, he's a killer,' Zelensky said in an interview with CNN, adding that describing Putin as a friend could reduce the pressure on him.

His remarks came as Russian forces continued attacks across Ukraine. Recent strikes have killed civilians and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, with Zelensky accusing Moscow of showing no willingness to end the war.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and continues to occupy about a fifth of the country's territory.

US Intelligence Chief Offers a Qualified Response

The criticism came as US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton addressed Trump's description of Putin as a friend during a television interview on Sunday. Clayton said the term was 'entirely appropriate' in the context of discussions between the leaders of three major nuclear powers: the US, Russia and China.

However, when asked directly whether Putin was America's friend, Clayton said: 'He is not America's friend in Ukraine. Not at all.'

Trump had defended his language on Thursday, saying it was better to have a country with thousands of nuclear weapons as a friend than an enemy. On Friday, however, he declined to say whether Putin was a friend to the US as a whole, saying: 'I can't speak to America.'