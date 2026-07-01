Elliot Page has drawn widespread attention after pairing a dramatic boxing transformation with a subtle show of support following a landmark US Supreme Court ruling on transgender athletes.

The actor first shared shirtless photos and videos showcasing the results of getting 'hooked' on boxing before reposting an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) response to the court's six-three decision allowing states to ban transgender girls from competing on girls' school sports teams.

Page did not add any personal comment to the Instagram Story, but the dual updates quickly went viral, linking a major legal development with his latest fitness milestone.

Page Shares Supreme Court Ruling

Page's Instagram Story drew attention after he shared an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) statement responding to the US Supreme Court's landmark six-three ruling allowing states to ban transgender girls from competing on girls' school sports teams. He did not add any personal message to the post.

The ACLU criticised the decision, vowing to continue advocating for transgender rights. In its statement, the organisation wrote: 'We will never stop defending trans people's equality and freedom.'

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The Supreme Court ruled that state laws excluding transgender girls from girls' school sports teams do not violate either Title IX or the Equal Protection Clause.

The decision, which centred on laws in Idaho and West Virginia, allows states to continue enforcing similar restrictions while leaving others free to adopt protections for transgender athletes under their own laws.

Page has been one of Hollywood's most prominent advocates for transgender rights since publicly coming out in 2020.

Although he did not comment directly on the ruling, his decision to share the ACLU's response came amid widespread reaction from LGBTQ+ organisations and campaigners following the court's decision.

Boxing Becomes 'An Essential Part' Of His Life

While the repost highlighted Page's longstanding support for transgender rights, his earlier Instagram update focused on a very different milestone: his growing passion for boxing and the ripped physique it has helped him achieve.

Hours before sharing the IG Story, Page posted a shirtless photo alongside New York boxing coach Nolan Hanson, as well as training videos showing him working through combinations in the ring. Writing on Instagram, the actor praised Hanson's technical expertise and coaching style.

He wrote: 'He's a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport.'

Page added that training with Hanson 'has become an essential part of my life' before joking: 'Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am.' The actor's latest fitness update quickly attracted widespread attention online.

Elliot Page reveals shredded new look



Says he's "hooked" to boxing



(via https://t.co/z3nuKJk9Uo) pic.twitter.com/xhTQQPchop — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) June 30, 2026

Fans Praise His Fitness Transformation

Followers responded enthusiastically to the post, with many commenting on Page's muscular physique after months of dedicated boxing training.

Several described him as 'ripped' and 'jacked', while others praised the discipline behind his transformation. Page has previously spoken about boxing becoming one of his favourite ways to stay active and has also incorporated virtual reality fitness workouts into his routine while travelling.

Together, the two Instagram updates highlighted the dual focus that has come to define much of Page's public life in recent years: his continued advocacy for transgender rights and the personal fitness journey that has transformed his physique since becoming 'hooked' on boxing.