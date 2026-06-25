A senior House Democrat is pressing the White House to say plainly whether President Donald Trump quietly secured an experimental obesity drug that the government reserves for the gravely ill.

Representative Ted Lieu of California raised the question at a Capitol press conference on Wednesday, hours after Trump abruptly scrapped a housing bill signing. His challenge was built on a STAT exclusive reporting that a single 79-year-old man had been granted early access to Eli Lilly's retatrutide through a programme normally tied to terminal illness.

Trump was 79 when the request was filed in April and turned 80 on 14 June, a coincidence that has fuelled days of speculation the White House dismisses as a lie.

The Single Compassionate-Use Case Behind the Furore

The controversy traces back to a 23 June report by STAT reporter Lizzy Lawrence, who wrote that Eli Lilly and the FDA had cleared one patient to receive retatrutide outside its clinical trial. Retatrutide is an investigational weight-loss drug that has shown bariatric-surgery levels of weight loss in testing and is not yet approved for sale.

Three sources told STAT the patient was a 79-year-old man whose case had drawn attention from senior health officials, which they read as a sign he was well-connected.

The drug reached him through the FDA's expanded access pathway, known informally as compassionate use. The agency describes it as a route for patients with 'a serious or immediately life-threatening disease or condition' when no approved alternative exists.

A senior clinician at the National Institutes of Health, Ranganath Muniyappa, requested the drug for a patient with refractory obesity, obstructive sleep apnoea, and pulmonary hypertension, the last of which can be fatal.

Retatrutide sits in a late-stage trial that is not due to finish until 2028, yet demand has run so high that some buyers have chased unverified versions on a black market. Lawrence reported that Lilly's only public notice of the programme was buried in a government clinical-trials database, with no detail on who might qualify. She interviewed 18 bioethicists, obesity clinicians, and current and former officials, and every one of them called the application unusual.

Lawrence has been careful about the limits of her reporting. She later told the fact-checking site Snopes that she does not know who the patient is and simply thought the question was worth asking. No document released so far names the recipient.

Lieu's Press-Conference Challenge to the White House

Lieu seized on the report after Trump postponed a ceremony to sign the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. On Truth Social, the president said the signing was cancelled until Congress passed the separate SAVE America Act, which he labelled a national emergency.

The congressman ran through several possible reasons for the about-turn, among them the side effects of a new drug, before pointing to the STAT story.

He noted that the reported patient was 'a 79-year-old person who's very high profile' and that the pathway generally applies when someone 'basically has a terminal illness.' Then he put the question bluntly. 'Did Donald Trump get this special drug from Eli Lilly?' Lieu asked, 'And if he did, why is that the case?' In a clip of the remarks shared on X, he added that the White House needed to come clean.

BREAKING: Rep. Ted Lieu is publicly calling on the White House to answer growing questions surrounding reports that an unidentified 79-year-old man received exclusive access to a powerful experimental drug through the FDA’s compassionate use program.



“The White House needs to… pic.twitter.com/bEBtMqpV3Z — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 24, 2026

Lieu offered no evidence that Trump received the drug, and he framed his comments as questions rather than findings. His office has produced no records naming the president, and the compassionate-use file itself is confidential. The leap from an anonymous 79-year-old to the president rests on circumstantial overlap, not proof.

The White House Denial and the Gaps That Remain

The administration rejected the insinuation in blunt terms. White House spokesman Kush Desai said on X that 'this application was not for the President' and dismissed Lawrence as an 'unserious gossip columnist.' Communications director Steven Cheung went further, accusing Lieu of peddling a lie for attention, while the White House Rapid Response account told Lawrence flatly that the patient was not Trump.

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The Department of Health and Human Services sidestepped the patient's identity when STAT asked, saying only that each request is judged 'on a case-by-case basis' against the clinical and legal circumstances. Eli Lilly said it does not comment on individual applications. Those responses leave the core mystery intact, because no official has named the actual recipient.

A handful of details keep the speculation alive without resolving it. Trump used the same compassionate-use route in 2020 to obtain Regeneron's antibody treatment during his bout with Covid-19, and he told the New York Times in January that he 'probably should' take an obesity drug. Weighing the evidence, Snopes has left the claim unrated, stressing that the patient's identity is still unknown and that the White House flatly denies the link.

Until someone produces the name on that application, the question Lieu shouted across the Capitol will hang over the White House unanswered.