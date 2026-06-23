Donald Trump's hair‑loss drug has vanished from his latest medical records, triggering yet another round of scrutiny over the 80‑year‑old president's health, his appearance and how much the White House is really telling the public.

The president's new 'MAGA mullet' hairstyle also unleashed a fresh wave of online mockery on Monday in Washington, as critics on X tied the look to his political base and asked what else he might be hiding after the hair‑loss medication quietly dropped off his official medical reports.

'MAGA Mullet' Mocked As Approval Ratings Slide

The news came after images from an Oval Office event showed Trump with a noticeably altered cut, the sides of his head trimmed down and the top and back left longer, almost shaggy.

Social media did the rest. 'Trump now has a mullet. He's really trying to please the hillbillies,' one user wrote on X.

Another said, 'This is literally fascism with party in the back.' A third joked, 'It does look like a fox on his head.'

One user accused him outright of trying to 'scrape together support' after what they called 'abysmal' approval ratings, suggesting the 'MAGA mullet' was less mid‑life crisis and more late‑term rebrand.

'MAGA Mullet' Arrives As Hair‑Loss Drug Vanishes From Files

The timing of the hairstyle tweak is what really set tongues wagging. It can be recalled that finasteride, an anti‑balding drug sold under the brand name Propecia, no longer appears in any of Trump's publicly released health reports since he entered his second term.

Three of his previous doctors have previously confirmed he used the medication before and during his first stint in office.

Since January last year, however, his medical summaries have listed other treatments, but not finasteride. The most recent report, issued at the start of June, noted that Trump takes rosuvastatin and ezetimibe for high cholesterol and aspirin 'for heart health.'

There was no mention of the hair‑loss drug.

The White House insisted in comments to US outlets that the latest overview includes all 'clinically relevant' medications. 'No additional undisclosed conditions or procedures materially affecting his health status were omitted from this report,' officials said of the Friday release.

Experts Ask What Else Might Be Missing

For starters, some medical experts are less bothered by the 'MAGA mullet' than by the gaps in the paperwork sitting behind it.

Robert Klitzman, a psychiatrist at Columbia University, said that the administration's unwillingness to explain the change in Trump's medication list raises questions about wider transparency.

'It raises significant questions of what else is possibly not being revealed,' Klitzman said, pointing in particular to finasteride's association with depression. Anything that could affect the president's mood or cognition, he argued, goes straight to his ability to carry out the duties of the office.

“It raises significant questions of what else is possibly not being revealed,” Klitzman said. https://t.co/CanBsYmOaA — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 4, 2026

Trump's team has fired back. Spokesperson Steven Cheung accused 'outside doctors wildly speculating' about the president's health of being reckless and insisted Trump 'has publicly released more detailed information about his health than any other president in history', saying he is in 'excellent health.'

As of this writing, IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the internal decision-making around which drugs are disclosed.

A Long History Of Health Mysteries And Image Management

This is far from the first time Trump's health disclosures have raised eyebrows. His former doctor, Dr Harold Bornstein, famously wrote a 2015 letter proclaiming that Trump would be the 'healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.'

Bornstein later admitted that Trump had 'dictated that whole letter,' which rather killed its credibility.

During the Covid‑19 crisis in 2020, Trump initially downplayed his own illness, only for it to emerge that he had spent three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where doctors monitored what officials later described as 'dangerously low' blood oxygen levels.

More recently, in his second term, he has disclosed at least three trips to Walter Reed, amid visible bruising on his hands, swelling around his ankles and increasingly erratic public appearances.

He told reporters that one of those visits included an MRI, then fuelled frantic guessing games by refusing to say which body part was scanned, quipping only that it was not his brain because he had 'aced' a cognitive test.

Physicians later clarified that the MRI was on his heart and abdomen and said it showed no abnormalities, though they provided limited supporting data.

The latest three‑page health summary, emailed to journalists shortly before 11pm, again pronounced Trump in 'excellent health' and 'fully fit' for office.

Critics in the medical community have countered that the report offers scant hard numbers to back up those broad claims, and skips lightly over issues such as a rash on his neck and the exact aspirin dosage he is taking.

Read more Trump Was Assessed by 22 Specialists for His Checkup and the White House Refuses to Say Why He Needed So Many Trump Was Assessed by 22 Specialists for His Checkup and the White House Refuses to Say Why He Needed So Many

President Donald Trump's hair has been part of his political brand for years, a strange mix of vanity project and running joke.

The latest style change came as scrutiny grows over his health disclosures, after finasteride, a common anti‑balding medication he has long been known to take, vanished from the list of drugs in his public medical summaries since he retook office in January last year.

That gap has only sharpened the reaction to his new 'MAGA mullet', turning what might have been a meme for a day into a question about transparency.