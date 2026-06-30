WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026: The US Supreme Court has upheld state bans on transgender girls and women competing in school sports, and President Donald Trump has hailed the decision as a 'BIG WIN' in a social media post. The ruling allows Idaho and West Virginia to keep their laws in place and is expected to influence how schools across the country handle transgender participation in sport.

More than two dozen other Republican-led states have adopted similar restrictions, meaning the court's decision reaches far beyond the two states directly involved. The outcome is likely to guide school districts, state officials and sports bodies as they review who can play on which teams in the months ahead.

Trump Hails Supreme Court Ruling As 'Big Win'

The case reached the court after months of legal argument over transgender athletes in school sport. At the centre of the West Virginia dispute is Becky Pepper-Jackson, a high school sophomore in Bridgeport who has publicly identified as a girl since the age of eight and has been taking puberty-blocking medication, according to the Associated Press.

Pepper-Jackson has also been issued a West Virginia birth certificate recognising her as female, AP reported, and she is the only transgender person who has sought to compete in girls' sports in the state. Her case put a single student at the heart of a national legal fight, but the court's ruling now applies to a much wider set of laws and policies.

The six-justice conservative majority said the bans do not violate the Constitution, and the court unanimously agreed that they do not breach Title IX, the federal law barring sex discrimination in education. Writing for the court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said states may maintain women's and girls' sports for biological females to address safety and competitive fairness concerns, and added that the Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women's and girls' sports across the country.

How The Decision Reaches Beyond Two States

The ruling does not end every legal dispute over transgender athletes. Lawsuits challenging state laws and regulations in Connecticut, California and elsewhere remain unresolved, and some jurisdictions still allow transgender athletes to compete in line with their gender identity.

That leaves schools with a patchwork of rules that now depends on state law, pending litigation and local policy. For families, coaches and school administrators, the immediate questions are who can play, who is excluded and how quickly districts will adjust policies after the Supreme Court's decision.

The states supporting the bans argued that the court should not extend the reasoning from workplace discrimination cases to Title IX. Idaho's solicitor general, Alan Hurst, told the court that the state's law is necessary for fair competition because, as he put it, men and women are not the same in sport.

Sport And Politics Collide Over Trans Athlete Access

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Trump's response came quickly. By calling the decision a win, he underlined how central the issue has become in wider political arguments over schools, sex, identity and fairness.

AP reported that NCAA president Charlie Baker told Congress in 2024 he was aware of only 10 transgender athletes among more than half a million students on college teams. Even so, the issue has attracted significant attention, with prominent figures in sport taking opposing sides.

Among those backing the bans, AP named Martina Navratilova, Summer Sanders, Donna de Varona and Kerri Walsh Jennings. On the other side are Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, who support transgender athletes competing. The split has kept the argument in view, particularly as school sport is an area where policy, politics and adolescence overlap.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, saying from the bench that the majority was wrong to reject an equal-protection claim from Pepper-Jackson. She said the science is still evolving and added: 'We just simply do not know scientifically that transgender students pose dangers.'

BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS. Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP



( TS: Jun 30 2026, 10:46 AM ET )​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍… pic.twitter.com/50yOZa6XiM — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 30, 2026

Public Opinion, Numbers And What Happens Next

The ruling lands in a political climate where many voters support limits. An AP-NORC poll from October 2025 found about 6 in 10 US adults favoured requiring transgender children and teenagers to compete only on teams matching the sex they were assigned at birth, while about 2 in 10 opposed the idea and about one-quarter had no opinion.

The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law estimates that about 2.1 million adults, or 0.8 per cent, and 724,000 people aged 13 to 17, or 3.3 per cent, identify as transgender in the US.

For schools, the near-term task is revising rules and guidance in line with state law and the court's decision. For transgender students, the outcome will be felt in eligibility for teams and day-to-day school life. The court has set a national marker, but disagreements over who belongs on which team, and how schools should balance inclusion and competition, are likely to continue.